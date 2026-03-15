Diamondbacks Blow Lead to Earn Rare Tie vs Padres

If Sunday were a regular-season game, it might have been a no-hitter. Instead, the Arizona Diamondbacks earned a Cactus League tie with the San Diego Padres, ending the game 4-4 in nine innings.

Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt fired five scoreless, hitless, walk-free innings. Seeing as it was spring training, and Pfaadt was on a pitch count, he was pulled after those five frames. If this game counted things might have been different.

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Arizona Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt Sets Pitching Tone

Mar 10, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Brandon Pfaadt against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pfaadt's performance was his best of spring training, without a doubt. He picked up 10 whiffs and 10 called strikes in total, with four of those whiffs coming on his trademark sweeper, which Pfaadt hopes returns to being a weapon for him in the 2026 season.

The right-hander threw 43 of his 51 pitches for strikes, and with the exception of his final few batters, generally kept the contact soft. His only baserunner was a two-out throwing error in the first inning. It was exactly the type of encouraging dominance fans will want to see out of Pfaadt in the 2026 season.

"I thought Brandon was doing a really nice job," manager Torey Lovullo said. "A fantastic day for him, filled up the zone, ton of execution, a lot of swing-and-miss."

Jonathan Loaisiga took over from Pfaadt, and worked his way out of a lengthy two-hit inning to keep the Padres scoreless. Loaisiga had to throw 26 pitches, but landed 19 of them for strikes. Righty Paul Sewald gave up a base hit, but similarly hung a zero on the scoreboard.

Left-hander Brandyn Garcia, who has had equal parts dismal and dominant outings this spring, had one of the former. He struggled to throw strikes once again (only landing 11 of 29 pitches), walking two and giving up two base hits. That allowed the Padres to climb back into the game, pulling within one run at 4-3.

The ninth inning was nearly a solid save by right-hander Andrew Hoffmann, but a close call on a steal attempt at second base and a misplayed fly ball by outfielder Jakey Josepha allowed the Padres to tie the game.

Arizona Diamondbacks Hang Lopsided Fourth Inning

The D-backs' scoring was limited to the fourth inning, in which they pounced for four runs off San Diego starter Randy Vasquez. Alek Thomas was hit by a pitch. Singles by Ildemaro Vargas and Aramis Garcia followed.

Speedy outfielder Jorge Barrosa brought in two with an RBI triple, and first baseman Ben McLaughlin capped it off with another RBI single. But Arizona was held to just five base hits on the day and one walk, and were held scoreless for the final five frames.