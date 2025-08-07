Is Help on the Way for Diamondbacks' Bullpen?
The Arizona Diamondbacks bullpen continues to be a sore spot. Every time it looks like the relievers might be finding their footing, another poor stretch takes place.
That was the case in the recently concluded series with the San Diego Padres. Arizona blew a ninth inning lead on Wednesday, and also suffered an extra loss on Tuesday.
In addition to rookie relievers already on the roster such as Kyle Backhus and Andrew Hoffmann, the D-backs have a number of other younger relievers in Triple-A that they could turn to.
But the reality is most of them are not quite ready, or are still having issues with command and control. The argument can be made that they can't be any worse than the assorted collection of journeymen currently on the roster since the trade deadline.
It's also arguable the relievers in Reno aren't ready to help win more games. For the moment at least, the team believes the four relievers listed below with big stuff are better served developing a little more in Triple-A.
But at least one or two of these relievers is likely to get the call up to MLB in the very near term.
RHP Juan Burgos, 25 Years Old
Burgos has 13 innings above Double-A so far in his career. That includes 6.2 innings in MLB with Seattle and three with Tacoma. He was sent to Reno following the trade where he has three more innings pitched so far. In those 13 innings combined he's given up six runs on 16 hits, six walks, and 12 strikeouts.
The MLB portion of his Statcast data shows he threw 20 sinkers that averaged 96 MPH, but generated zero whiffs on the pitch. He got plenty of swing-and-miss on his cutter and sweeper however, which he threw more often.
The minor league Statcast data shows similar results. Not a lot of swing-and-miss on the sinker, but the cutter has been very effective at that level, while the sweeper less so.
RHP Juan Morillo, 26 Years Old
We've seen what he can do in 27 major league innings so far. 4.94 ERA, a K/9 over 10 but a BB/9 over 5. Since being sent back to Triple-A Reno to work on mechanics and control he's thrown 6.2 innings, walked six and struck out eight. That includes issuing one or more walks in five straight outings.
There is the very real possibility that this is as good as Morillo will be. There is a reason the Dodgers gave up on trying to get him to throw strikes after nine years in their system.
Teams, including the D-backs, will keep trying though. Guys that throw 100 MPH, while far more common than in years past, are still pitchers teams will always try to "fix".
LHP Brandyn Garcia, 25 Years old
Garcia has gotten two cracks at MLB hitters so far, facing 20 batters with Seattle and 11 more with the D-backs. He's recorded 10 outs (3.1 IP) allowed eight hits, walked four, hit a batter, and struck out just one.
Sent back to Triple-A Reno, he's faced 10 batters and given up two hits, both solo homers. He's walked one and struck out three.
The stuff is good, but the ability to command the ball and get outs is not quite ready. He throws a 97 MPH sinker, a sweeper and a slider. The sweeper comes in at about 85 MPH, while the slider is much harder pitch at 90 MPH.
RHP Hayden Durke, 23 Years Old
It was hoped that as Durke put up video game numbers at the lower levels, it would translate upon promotion to the PCL, the doorstep of MLB. In his first 32 innings he allowed just seven runs, and struck out 54 batters while walking 17.
But since he's got to Reno, his effectiveness has come to a screeching halt. In nine innings of work, he's given up 12 runs, 11 earned. Those runs came on nine hits, including a homer, five walks, and nine strikeouts.
Durke's four-seamer is averaging 95.3 MPH and generating just a 20% whiff rate. He's having a lot more succes with his 88 MPH cutter, generating a 47% whiff rate and a .188 BA against. He's thrown 39 curveballs, but hasn't gotten a strikeout on the pitch yet.