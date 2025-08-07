Diamondbacks Blow Another Late Lead to Lose to San Diego
It feels inevitable on nights the Arizona Diamondbacks have a late lead, that the bullpen will give up that lead. Wednesday was one of those times, and the feelings were justified, as the D-backs blew a 2-0 lead on the San Diego Padres, losing 3-2. Their record falls to 54-61
Diamondbacks Lose Game in the Ninth Inning
Kyle Backhus had pitched marvelously just two nights before, registering a two inning save. He came on in relief of Jake Woodford in the eighth with two men on and the score 2-1 and got two clutch outs, including a strikeout of Manny Machado to end the inning.
There would be no feel good story this time however. Backhus came back out for the ninth and gave up a game tying home run to Ryan O'hearn. A double and base hit later, the Padres had a 3-2 lead.
Such is life for a bullpen that has been completely decimated by injury.
The Padres bullpen would not blow their save chance. Mason Miller pitched the ninth. He issued a two-out walk, but blew away Adrian Del Castillo on three pitches to end the game.
Anthony DeSclafani Has a Good Start
Anthony Desclafani came in with a pitch count limit of 70, after getting to 60 in his previous start. He has been working in relief most of the year and is not yet fully stretched out. He made it through 4.1 innings without giving up a run. He retired the first eight batters faced and gave up three hits overall without walking a batter.
DeSclafani struck out four batters despite being on the attack all game and trying to pitch efficiently to contact. He mixed in six different pitches, and had good command of all them, getting 17 called strikes. It was an impressive, albeit short outing.
Asked whether DeSclafani was upset coming out of the game, manager Torey Lovullo said "No, he was not. 70 pitches was his max, and we weren't going to go beyond that. Look, that's just how it is. That's a decision that's made, we talk about it when there's zero stimulus before the game. He's coming back off arm surgery. And we've got to be really careful with that particular arm"
Jalen Beeks pitched for just the second time since coming off the injured list, but it was worth the wait. He threw 1.2 innings, walking two batters, but did not allow a hit or any runs.
John Curtiss gave up a solo homer in the seventh, but limited damage to just that run. That made it 2-1 at the time, but the score unfortunately would not stay that way.
The Diamondbacks Offense Goes Quiet Again
The offense staked the D-backs to an early a 2-0 lead. Corbin Carroll hit a massive 443-foot homer to right center in the first inning.
Alek Thomas hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning to score Tyler Locklear, who had reached on an infield single. Two batters were hit by pitch to load the bases. But after Thomas' sac fly, Jorge Barrosa flew out and Ketel Marte popped out.
The D-backs offense registered just one more hit the rest of the game, a leadoff single in the seventh by James McCann. He was bunted over to second, but thrown out at third for the last out of the inning trying to advance on a fly ball to left.
Thursday is an off day, followed by a weekend series against the Colorado Rockies beginning Friday night at 6:40 p.m. MST