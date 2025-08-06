Diamondbacks' Comeback Falls Short in Draining Extra-Inning Loss
The Arizona Diamondbacks nearly came away with a thrilling comeback victory over the San Diego Padres, but ultimately fell by a score of 10-5 in extra innings.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had not homered since July 1. But on Tuesday night, he ended that drought in unbelievable fashion.
Gurriel crushed a two-run shot to left field to begin the scoring in the first inning off Yu Darvish. But then, facing a 5-3 deficit, Gurriel did the unthinkable.
Newly-acquired flamethrower Mason Miller, filling a setup role since his trade to San Diego, was hitting 104 MPH on his fastball Tuesday.
With two outs, and Geraldo Perdomo at first base, Gurriel somehow turned around one such 104 MPH pitch, blasting it 439 feet to left field to tie the game.
Unfortunately for he and the D-backs, however, Arizona would not manage to score in the ninth, sending the game to extra innings. The D-backs could not score the ghost runner, and went 0-for-13 on the night with runners in scoring position.
Right-hander Jake Woodford punctuated a rough bullpen night with a five-run 11th against the top of the Padres' order, giving up six singles in the frame. That would end Arizona's hopes of a comeback.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson Settles into Gritty Start
Nelson continues to be a powerful force out of Arizona's rotation, and he didn't even have his best stuff on Tuesday night.
Nelson pitched 5.2 innings despite a laborious second, allowing two earned runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out eight batters — a season-high.
He appeared to be headed in a negative direction, giving up a solo homer, triple and double without recording an out in the second inning. But he set down the next three batters to strand the go-ahead run.
Nelson worked around traffic in each of the next three innings, but held San Diego scoreless for the remainder of his night.
It took Nelson 100 pitches (also a season-high), but he ultimately exited the contest in line for the win.
Unfortunately, Kyle Nelson would walk the next three batters without getting an out. He threw 15 pitches, only three for strikes.
Hoffmann entered in hopes of putting out the fire, but a missed strike call led to a fourth straight walk and the tying run, though Hoffmann would end the damage there.
Graveman gave up a leadoff double in the seventh, though that knock was helped along by a misread in left field by Jake McCarthy. Graveman would give up two walks and another double, however, giving the Padres their 5-3 lead.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Comes Up Short
Similarly to their last matchup with Darvish, the D-backs chased him early and worked plenty of traffic, but couldn't quite come away with the big knock off Darvish after Gurriel's first-inning homer.
The D-backs stranded a leadoff triple by Jake McCarthy in the second inning, then only managed one run on a wild pitch with runners at the corners and one out.
Arizona struggled to put up much offensively until Gurriel's second blast, then put forward a dismal extra-inning effort against tough Padres closer Robert Suarez, failing to plate the ghost runner.