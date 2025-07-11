Hot and Cold: Diamondbacks and Padres Series Takeaways
The Arizona Diamondbacks just split a four game series with the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Before we move on to the last series before the All-Star Break against the Angels, there are three main takeaways from this series to cover.
The Diamondbacks Starting Pitching is on a Roll, Mostly
The first three games of the series saw outstanding pitching from Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, and Brandon Pfaadt. Given an extra day's rest thanks to Anthony DeSclafani getting a spot start on Sunday, each pitcher came out well rested, strong, and efficient.
Those three combined to throw 21 innings and give up just four runs, three earned in the first three games. That streak was broken up by Eduardo Rodriguez, who allowed four earned runs in four plus innings.
Since June 28 the rotation has posted a 3.89 ERA while averaging 5.9 innings per start. And that includes Rodriguez previous start in which he allowed eight earned runs. This run of good starting pitching has taken a lot of pressure off a depleted bullpen. Accordingly, the bullpen has posted a 3.68 ERA during that same span.
Offense Has Become Inconsistent and Home Run Dependent
The offense has carried the team all year, but this series saw an extension of a trend that's emerged in the month of July. The D-backs scored 6, 0, 8, and 3 runs in the four games. Josh Naylor hit a two run homer in the first game. There were four homers in the third game accounting for seven runs. In total nine of the 17 runs scored via the long ball.
On the flip side of that, the D-backs were just 5-for-38 with runners in scoring position, and went 0-for-8 and 1-for-10 in the two losses.
Through the end of June the D-backs hit .253 with runners in scoring position, which ranked 13 in MLB. But in the month of July they are now 15-for-85, 1.76 in those situations.
For the full season the Diamondbacks have scored 225 of their 478 runs via the home run, or 47.1%. That is the fourth highest percentage in MLB. In July, that percentage has jumped to 57% (24 of 42 runs).
Time is Running Out to Make Mike Hazen a Trade Deadline Buyer
Up two games to one in the series, Arizona had a golden opportunity to win the series, and make up ground on the Padres and the rest of the NL. Instead they blew a 2-0 lead early in the game and squandered multiple opportunities to come back. The difference of one win looms large in the current situation.
They're now five games behind the Giants, who occupy the third Wild Card spot, and there are three other teams between them and the Giants, namely the Padres, Cardinals and Reds.
Mike Hazen said that the number of games back and the number of teams they trail would be the determining factors in whether he would be a buyer or not. There are 15 games remaining between now and July 31. But realistically Hazen probably needs to decide no later than 10-12 games from now, which is July 25-27 on the calendar.
Objectively, it just does not appear the team is capable in it's current form to make the necessary leap in so few games. The combination of injuries and under performance have taken their toll.