Rodríguez Falls Short of Bounce-Back, D-backs Split with Padres
The Arizona Diamondbacks fell to the San Diego Padres in game four, earning a series split with their NL West Rivals by a score of 4-3 on Thursday night. Eduardo Rodriguez was inefficient, and the offense struggled to plate runs.
The Diamondbacks move back to two games under .500 at 46-48. The Padres hit win No. 50 at 50-43. Arizona continues to make it harder to find its way to a playoff berth.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez Fails to Bounce Back
One start prior, Rodriguez had been blown up for nine runs on 12 hits against the Kansas City Royals. He struck out seven in that start, but left too many pitches in too hittable a spot over the plate.
Thursday night's start looked to be going in a more positive direction. Rodriguez was scoreless through the first two innings, then recovered from a leadoff solo homer in the third to maintain a 2-1 lead.
But the left-hander had to labor through those innings. He faced six batters in the fourth, allowing San Diego to tie the game, and entered the fifth inning at 84 pitches.
He then allowed a first-pitch leadoff homer to Manny Machado and a single to Gavin Sheets before being pulled with no outs.
Rodriguez exited with four-plus innings pitched, eight hits surrendered, two walks and just three strikeouts. His bequeathed runner would be scored by Juan Morillo, giving him four earned runs on the night and raising his ERA to 5.94.
After Rodriguez threw to a 1.98 ERA over five starts in June, his monthly figure to open July is 16.62.
Morillo ended the fifth without further damage, leaving the D-backs with a 4-2 deficit. Jake Woodford pitched three scoreless innings, escaping traffic in each.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Comes Up Short
The Diamondbacks were able to get plenty of runners on, but couldn't find a way to break the game open after exploding for eight runs on four homers in Wednesday's win.
Arizona racked up nine hits and six walks, but only managed three runs. Josh Naylor was intentionally walked three times.
The D-backs took an early lead, after a Jake McCarthy walk and Alek Thomas double put runners on second and third with no outs in the third inning. Two sacrifice flies later, Arizona led 2-0.
The D-backs had a runner in scoring position in each of the next five innings, but only plated one run to show for it — on Geraldo Perdomo's second double of the night in the seventh.
Perdomo finished 2-for-4 with his two doubles, an RBI and a walk. Ketel Marte went 2-for-5 with a double, and Alek Thomas was 2-for-2.
However, Arizona went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position, stranding 10.
The Diamondbacks will head up the road to Anaheim, where they'll face the Angels for three. Ryne Nelson will begin the series at 6:38 p.m.