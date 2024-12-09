How Does the Juan Soto Signing Impact the Diamondbacks?
Baseball history was made on Sunday night when Juan Soto and the New York Mets agreed to a record 15-year $765 million contract. This deal will likely change the future of baseball contracts, but it will also send ripple effects throughout MLB. Here is how this deal will effect the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Free Agent Market
Every off-season creates a new market for hitters and pitchers. This builds in large part off of demand created by teams, and the types of bats that are available.
In this current off-season which bridges us into 2025 there has been a hitter friendly market developing. Previous to the Soto dealings, Free Agent Shortstop Willy Adames signed a Seven-Year $182 million contract with the Giants setting a franchise record.
This contract surpassed projections by FanGraphs, who sourced a total estimate of 6 years and $150 million for the power-hitting infielder, showing a decent gap in eventual earnings.
A similar example occurred only hours before the Soto signing when Outfielder Michael Conforto signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year $17 million contract. This deal surpassed FanGraphs' estimate of one year of $12 million handily.
This is becoming more of a trend, and Juan Soto's deal will only increase this pattern. With little precedent for such a historic deal, there is no way to truly predict how this will affect the open market.
Teoscar Hernandez, and Anthony Santander, both power-hitting corner-outfielders, seem to be in line to reap the most benefits from the fallout of Soto's contract. As teams who were in the mix pivot to other targets, the price of those left available will increase substantially.
Luckily for Arizona, they are very likely separated from this bidding war. An already crowded outfield for the Diamondbacks likely will not be supplemented in a big way through Free Agency, barring any trades.
This, however, does not keep them from feeling the effects of the market shift. The D-backs will be in search of a First Baseman, as well as a Designated Hitter to replace departing players. These needs overlap largely with the Soto contender Yankees, and even the eventual suitor in the Mets who could still look to fill those needs.
Regular Season Encounters
The Diamondbacks and Mets are currently set to face each other twice during the 2025 Regular Season. These meetings will take place from April 29th to May 1st in New York and from May 5th to May 7th in Arizona.
The Mets have won the season series between the two clubs every year since 2018 and are 29-11 against Arizona over that span. So while these series would have already been a difficult matchup for the D-backs, the addition of Juan Soto to a talented Mets lineup will only add to the trouble.
Postseason
The potential matchups between Juan Soto and the Diamondbacks' pitching staff won't end in September. The D-backs and Mets are set to become recurring contenders in the NL Wildcard picture and there is a distinct chance the two teams could meet in the postseason.
Soto's addition to the Mets' lineup adds another young, and powerful star player to a loaded National League postseason mix. This makes the path to the World Series harder for every team in the NL, including the Diamondbacks.
This is no different from other growing Free Agent hot spots such as the Dodgers, Giants, and Padres in the National League which have attracted many star players from the American League. These top-end markets will continue to entice players, and it's up to rival executives to put up a fight.
It will be on the shoulders of D-backs General Manager Mike Hazen to compete with these signings and acquisitions, as well as the Diamondbacks players themselves to prove themselves as a top-end organization going into 2025.
Conclusion
The record shattering signing of Juan Soto is going to affect the Diamondbacks in some shape or form. From regular meetings to small bumps in Free Agent pricing, things will develop naturally going forward.
While there is some shock value to the mind blowing numbers attatched to the Mets' newest contract, it does not yet make them a completed team. Baseball is a team sport, and unlike in some other leagues, spending does not always equate to immediate success.
Arizona will have to counter on, and off the field. Mike Hazen and the Diamondbacks' front office are hard at work navigating the off-season market.
While there are many needs still left to be fulfilled, the final response is left to the D-backs players. They will have a chance to send a message to New York in late April and early May, setting a tone between the two teams going forward.
For more coverage on Arizona's offseason, as well as detailed analysis and breakdowns stay tuned to all things Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI.