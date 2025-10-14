How Merrill Kelly Trade Could Change D-backs' Pitching Future
The Arizona Diamondbacks made the difficult decision to part with many of their veteran contributors at the 2025 Trade Deadline. One such deal was the trade that sent long-tenured veteran starter Merrill Kelly over to the Texas Rangers.
In return, the D-backs got back three pitching prospects — all starters. Left-handers Kohl Drake and Mitch Bratt, along with righty David Hagaman came over to Arizona's minor league system.
As Arizona Diamondbacks On SI continues to evaluate the trades made by GM Mike Hazen this past season, the Kelly deal is one that carries some of the most potential, but with a decent degree of risk, depending on the outcome of Kelly's free agency.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Kelly Trade Could Change Pitching Future
Kelly was not his usual self once heading over to Texas. He did not pitch particularly poorly, by any means, but a 4.23 ERA over 10 starts (55.1 innings) did not exactly match the 3.22 figure he posted with Arizona over his first 23 starts of the season.
The Rangers, ultimately, fell short of the playoffs despite adding Kelly to their rotation, while the D-backs had to struggle somewhat to fill the final spot in their rotation in Kelly's absence, though Arizona did get some production out of Nabil Crismatt in that role.
It's not as if Kelly's departure was the biggest factor that led to another quiet October in the desert, but perhaps his numbers might have looked different if he were to remain in the familiar environment, with his hometown club. That, of course, is all up to wild speculation.
There hasn't been much to gauge the trade on in terms of production from the three prospects.
Drake posted a 9.18 ERA over just 16.2 innings with Triple-A Reno before going down with a shoulder sprain.
Bratt put forward a sturdy, if not eye-popping 3.98 ERA over 31.2 innings for the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles, while Hagaman had the most success of the three — an impressive 3.15 ERA in five High-A starts.
Hagaman is the most intriguing arm of the three, while Drake is the closest to being MLB-ready once healthy, though he may have a way to go still in terms of development.
If all three arms can develop positively, the trade will have been a landslide success, and will set the D-backs up for a talented (and deep) rotation at the major and minor league level.
For an organization in such dire need of rotation depth, and a better track record of developmental success, these three arms will be extremely important to keep an eye on. Having multiple home-grown, high ceiling starters will be a step in a very positive direction for Arizona's player development.
It's not necessarily a guarantee (or likely outcome) that all three will pan out, but if even one or two of them become MLB contributors, it's hard to not look at the deal as a massive success.
Kelly, meanwhile, will explore free agency at 37 years old. A return to Arizona may very well be in the cards, as he's expressed an openness to that concept, but Kelly may be looking for a bigger contract than what the D-backs are willing to spend.
Related Content: What is Merrill Kelly's Market Value to the Diamondbacks?