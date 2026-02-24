Intriguing D-backs Pitcher Begins Case for Starting Role vs Rangers

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Michael Soroka will take the mound for the first time this spring on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, beginning his case to earn a spot in the starting rotation. First pitch in Surprise, Arizona is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Soroka was signed to a one-year, $7.5 million deal in the offseason with the intention of contributing as a starter, but the D-backs have since — unexpectedly — reunited with both Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly in free agency, amassing six starters for five slots.

Soroka has experience (and success) in relief, and appeared to be the default choice to be moved to the bullpen as a result, but the right-hander has held firm in his belief that he can help Arizona the most as a starter.

In 2025, he pitched to a 4.86 ERA as a starting pitcher, but did not allow an earned run in relief.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Michael Soroka Gets First Start

Jul 23, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Michael Soroka (34) throws to the Cincinnati Reds during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Soroka will have the opportunity to begin building his case against Texas in Surprise, Arizona on Tuesday. He appears determined to earn that starting nod.

"My expectation is to help the team, and I think the best way that I can do that is to start," Soroka told reporters prior to the start of Cactus League play. "We've talked about that. That's why I signed here, and everything's going really well so far."

"I'll do what I have to do, but I feel like it's been communicated pretty strongly that I think we all see [me] best suited as starting to go, at least from camp, so yeah, we'll see moving forward."

GM Mike Hazen was quite adamant initially that Soroka was meant to be used as a starter. But this spring provides nothing if not competition, and nothing will be handed to anyone. That has been a common theme when talking with Hazen, manager Torey Lovullo and players themselves.

Soroka's battle begins on Tuesday.

Other pitchers likely to make an appearance in Tuesday's game: LHP Brandyn Garcia, RHP Andrew Hoffmann, LHP Philip Abner, RHP Isaiah Campbell, RHP John Curtiss, RHP Taylor Rashi, RHP Bryce Jarvis, RHP Jose Cabrera, RHP Zane Russell and LHP Carlos Rey.

Arizona Diamondbacks Reveal Lineup for Game vs Rangers

Arizona's lineup features a handful of regulars, with a pair of intriguing prospects in the mix, as well. The full lineup for Tuesday's game is as follows:

1 - 2B Ketel Marte

2 - CF Alek Thomas

3 - 1B Carlos Santana

4 - C James McCann

5 - DH LuJames Groover

6 - 3B Jose Fernandez

7 - RF Jorge Barrosa

8 - LF A.J. Vukovich

9 - SS Jacob Amaya