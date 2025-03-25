Milestones that D-backs Players Could Reach This Season
Every season, there are plenty of players across MLB that reach notable career milestones such as 100 home runs, 1,000 hits, 100 saves, and so on. Many Arizona Diamondbacks players are used to reaching franchise milestones.
Last year saw Eugenio Suárez and Randal Grichuk reach 10 years of service time, Grichuk reached 200 homers, 1,000 hits, and more, while other players reached other career milestones.
This year, there are many players on the D-backs' roster who have a shot at setting personal or
notable career achievements at some point during this 2025 season. Of course, not all of these will happen, but a good number of them have a high chance of happening.
Starting with catcher Gabriel Moreno, Moreno is 12 doubles from 50 and seven home runs from 20. With how he is swinging the bat in Spring Training, he's easily going to reach those numbers.
Moving to Ketel Marte, there are three notable markers he could reach. He's eight doubles from 250, seven homers from 150, and 95 RBI from 600. All of these are within reach for Marte, especially the RBI if he's able to stay healthy for the whole season.
Eugenio Suárez reached multiple thresholds last year, but he could become a part of history this year. He's 24 homers from 300, a major threshold for MLB players. He is just 16 doubles from 250, 14 walks from 600, and 69 RBI from 900 as well.
Geraldo Perdomo is six homers from 20, 16 stolen bases from 50, 16 hits from 300, and perhaps most impressively, he's 44 walks from 200. The fact he's that high in walks in just 2.5 seasons is an impressive feat.
Star outfielder Corbin Carroll is not far from many benchmarks. He's 50 runs from 300, 76 hits from 400, 14 doubles from 75, 24 homers from 75, and just nine stolen bases from 100. Continuing with the outfielders, Jake McCarthy is just 23 stolen bases from 100, three hits from 300, and five triples from 20.
Two more outfielders, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Randal Grichuk, are not far from some notable marks. Gurriel is 212 at-bats from 3,000, 22 hits from 800, 17 doubles from 175, 15 homers from 125, and 89 RBI from 500. Grichuk is 53 games played from 1,300, 278 at-bats from 2,500, 24 runs from 600, two triples from 30, and 48 RBI from 650.
Two more left-handed hitters, Josh Naylor and Pavin Smith, could reach career watermarks. Naylor is two games from 600, 453 at-bats from 2,500, 63 hits from 600, 47 runs from 300, 16 home runs from 100, 57 RBI from 400, and just 27 walks from 200.
Smith is 39 games from 400, 49 runs from 200, 30 hits from 300,13 homers from 50, and 48 RBI from 200.
New superstar starting pitcher Corbin Burnes is just 12 starts from 150, one game away from 200, and 96.1 innings from 1,000. Merrill Kelly is 10 starts from 150, 75.2 innings from 900, and 56 strikeouts from 800.
Brandon Pfaadt is just 122.1 innings from 400, and 121 strikeouts from 400. Ryne Nelson is 87 innings from 400, and he's only 62 strikeouts from 300. Opening Day starter Zac Gallen just needs seven more starts to reach 150, 184.2 innings to reach 1,000, and 115 strikeouts to get to 1,000. Gallen could reach all those thresholds if he stays healthy the whole season.
Left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez is 149.2 innings from 1,300 while he's only 146 strikeouts from 1,300. He could reach 100 wins as well with 15 wins.
Flamethrowing reliever Justin Martinez could reach 100 appearances with 26 more games while he's only 17.1 innings from 100. Additionally, he could reach 150 strikeouts with 45 more and 200 with 95 more. He had 91 last year so that 95 is in reach.
Kevin Ginkel is 62 appearances from 300 while he needs 66.2 innings to get to 300 innings. He's 46 strikeouts from 300. Last but not least, A.J. Puk needs 81 innings to reach 300, which is likely not going to happen, but it's possible. He's 29 strikeouts from 300.