Diamondbacks 2024-25 Offseason Primer and Links Hub
As Mike Hazen prepares to lead his baseball operations team into the 2024 winter meetings in Dallas starting December 9, we felt it would be helpful to provide a primer for where the Arizona Diamondbacks are at this juncture, as well as a links hub to bring readers up to speed.
THREE PART GENERAL OVERVIEW
We kicked off our offseason coverage with a review of the team's payroll commitments before anything gets done.
D-backs Face Payroll Challenge Due to Montgomery's Option
The follow-up to the payroll article was to propose a plan that realistically fit within the team's budget parameters. They need to plug holes at first base, DH, right-handed outfield, and add a high-leverage reliever. The link below shows how they can do that.
Proposing a Simple, Realistic Plan for the Diamondbacks' Offseason
It was also instructive to look at the projections that are out, and see where the team stands at the moment with the players they have on the 40-man roster. That exercise shows a team with a good platform to build off, but also reinforced the need to fill the holes mentioned above
How Good are the Arizona Diamondbacks Right Now?
PLAYER SPECIFIC ANALYSIS
The staff here at Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI have endeavored to provide insights into the various players the Diamondbacks might consider to fill the holes in the roster. These are not to be confused with the clickbait rumors that one might see out there from other websites.
We know that Hazen has spoken about the fact that he's been getting a lot of inquiries on his starting pitchers, as well as outfielders. But there are no credible trade rumors to report on at this time linking specific teams and players that might be involved in those discussions.
So we are simply methodically going down the list of potential acquisition targets, analyzing the pros and cons, in an attempt to mirror what the Diamondbacks are doing. We will continue to add to this list as the offseason progresses.