Ranking D-backs' Top 3 Offseason Needs
The Arizona Diamondbacks' disappointing 2025 season did nothing if not highlight the most glaring needs on the roster.
Of course, many of those roster holes occurred as a result of injuries or mid-season Deadline trades. But as Arizona began to heat up down the stretch, it became quite apparent that the team is capable of contending with some of the best clubs in baseball — if more talent is added to critical areas.
The needs are likely quite apparent to anyone who witnessed the difficult, ugly 2025 season. But here they are anyway. Below are the D-backs' top three areas of need ahead of 2026.
1: Diamondbacks Need Bullpen Help
The fact that Arizona's starting pitching was able to find a bit of success down the stretch was enough to push the bullpen to the very top of the list.
With both closers in Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk likely down for much, if not all of 2026, the D-backs simply have to go and find some reliable bullpen arms.
Arizona ranked 27th in MLB in bullpen ERA (4.82). They converted 42 of 71 save opportunities (59%). Clearly, D-backs relievers were a point of issue, regardless of the fact that some of their young (and journeyman) arms began to string together successful outings down the stretch.
GM Mike Hazen would not commit to going out and getting a bonafide closer in the offseason, but the D-backs have traditionally had their highest levels of bullpen success when there is a true ninth-inning arm defined in the closer role.
"I think having a closer has definitely set up some of our better bullpens. We had three of them this year. They all got hurt," Hazen said.
"What you would perceive as me going out and getting a closer is probably a little more gray to that. ... We'll see where that takes us. I think we have more to do than just the closer in the bullpen."
Related Content: GM Mike Hazen Had Blunt Statement on D-backs Bullpen
2: Diamondbacks Need Starting Pitchers
Arizona was able to get production out of their rotation when it mattered late, but they still put up a 4.29 ERA, ranking 19th in rotation ERA.
The D-backs don't really have the option to try and run back the end-of-season success in 2026, as it seems likely Zac Gallen will depart in free agency, while a Merrill Kelly reunion may or may not be in the cards.
The rotation's success will, in large part, hinge on Eduardo Rodriguez and Brandon Pfaadt, but the D-backs still won't have a solidified fifth starter, and that's not accounting for potential injuries or further underperformance by Pfaadt and Rodriguez.
Arizona likely needs multiple starters to feel good about their 2026 rotation.
Hazen called starting pitching the "number one" priority, but qualified that with "other than the bullpen." Expect Arizona to focus on pitching this offseason regardless.
3: Diamondbacks Need a First Baseman
It's been reported that the D-backs are not expected to heavily pursue a first baseman, but they should. With Josh Naylor traded and both Pavin Smith and Tyler Locklear hurt, Arizona had to utilize a combination of Tim Tawa and Ildemaro Vargas.
The D-backs posted a collective .560 OPS from August 1 on at first base — last in MLB by a very wide margin. For a more in-depth breakdown of the D-backs' first base situation, check out Jack Sommers' article below:
Read More: Who Will Play First Base for the Diamondbacks in 2026?
The in-house options are simply not that appealing for the time being.
Tyler Locklear is undergoing surgery on both his elbow and shoulder. Pavin Smith has been inconsistent and a tough play against left-hand pitching. Vargas and Tawa played solid defense, but didn't produce at the plate.
The first base free market is not ideal this offseason. Arizona may have to get creative, but not addressing the position entirely could lead to some ugly results.