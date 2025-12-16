Diamondbacks Still Have to Make This Move

The Arizona Diamondbacks came into the offseason with a mile-long list of needs in order to get back to a competitive state in the 2026 season.

The majority of that list has been centered around the pitching staff — particularly with regard to the rotation. They've recently added two starters to the mix, filling five rotation spots by signing Michael Soroka and reuniting with former long-time D-back Merrill Kelly.

Clearly, GM Mike Hazen is not done adding to the roster. Ketel Marte trade rumors are still swirling, and there are plenty of needs remaining. But even if the D-backs were to slow down their acquisition, they simply cannot hope to be a true threat without acquiring a closer — or at least a high-end leverage reliever.

Arizona Diamondbacks Must Get Serious Bullpen Help

The Diamondbacks' rotation may be filled, but their bullpen is just as depleted and shaky as it was at the end of 2025.

Granted, there are some young arms who are expected to take a step forward — the likes of Brandyn Garcia, Andrew Hoffmann, Juan Burgos or even home-grown options like Philip Abner. But the D-backs do not have a proven closer, and they need one, severely.

But with the relief market moving so quickly, the D-backs are forced into a corner. The one closer they had reportedly been in conversations with — right-hander Pete Fairbanks — is now the only true closer left on the market.

Kenley Jansen, Devin Williams, Ryan Helsley, Edwin Diaz, Emilio Pagan and Raisel Iglesias have all signed deals elsewhere. It's not as if Arizona was ever going to be in play for someone like Diaz or Helsley, but the options have now dwindled down to Fairbanks, or a non-closer arm.

Considering GM Mike Hazen's history of putting together bullpens without an exclusive ninth-inning arm, it seems more likely they'll explore the other leverage options, although those names have begun to come off the board as well.

But it would serve the D-backs well to simply wear the financial committment and spend the money it takes to land Fairbanks (or go after a proven closer in a trade). Arizona's bullpen has previously settled in to a more cohesive unit when the closer role is occupied, even if said closer isn't the most elite option available.

Fairbanks is 31, but has been very successful despite a recent drop in strikeouts and whiffs. He posted a 2.83 ERA and sturdy peripherals over 60.1 durable innings in 2025.

Arizona can't afford to mess around with their bullpen. The ninth inning should be the next area Hazen addresses this offseason.

