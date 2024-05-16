Ryan Thompson Talks Process, Life of a Reliever
Right-handed sidewinder Ryan Thompson has been nothing short of a godsend for the oft reliever-starved Diamondbacks. Arizona signed Thompson to a minor league deal in in August of 2023, after the righty was released by the Tampa Bay Rays.
And he hasn't looked back since. Thompson allowed just one earned run in the 2023 regular season with Arizona, and put up similarly impressive numbers with a 2.31 postseason ERA.
2024 has looked much of the same. The reliever sports a 1.00 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and .177 average against. He currently holds the best career ERA in D-backs history through a minimum of 30 IP at (0.87).
Thompson has a distinct ability to work batters down, both inside and away with his deadly sinker/slider combo. Although the plan might appear self-evident when you're a ground ball-reliant sinker arm, Thompson says that reacting to what information the hitters give him is key to his approach.
“I try not to be rigid in my thinking. So when I’m out there I'm kind of evaluating each hitter in real time. I don't really believe in being too strict with your game plan because they have a game plan too, so depending on how they take a pitch, or depending on how they get a swing off, that’ll dictate what I want to do next," Thompson said.
Thompson said he tends to look for patterns in how his opposing batters are swinging and judge their comfort level at the plate. He cited the contentious inside pitch from right-hander Scott McGough to the Padres Fernando Tatis Jr. as an example of how reactionary pitching can be effective.
"The pitch wasn't very far inside, but he dives out over the plate, and so he felt like it was going to hit him," said Thompson, "you can see that, and you can say okay this guy’s diving out over the plate, so the inside pitch is going to be really effective to make him uncomfortable."
However his process may go, Thompson's consistent success and even-keel mentals have thrust him into an extremely high-leverage role. His first career outing as a Diamondback saw him pick up a save against the Cincinnati Reds, as closer Paul Sewald was unavailable due to heavy use.
Against those same Reds this season, he's pitched three innings over four appearances, allowing two hits, no walks, no runs and striking out two. The life of a high-leverage reliever is important, but it certainly isn't the easiest, as sporadic work dependent on in-game situations determines whether he'll pitch to a high-volume workload, or sit cold for several days.
The right-hander said that it can be difficult to pitch after sitting and not working for a while, although the other side of the spectrum can be just as taxing.
"I would say it is harder, but it’s also hard when you’re pitching a lot and you’re fatigued as well. For me it’s like, you really realize as a reliever that you’re never going to be 100%. There’s always something," Thompson said.
"As a reliever you’ve got to figure out, 'how can I perform when I don't feel good?' That’s the name of it. So like for me, if I don’t pitch in 10 days, I better have a plan of what to do when that happens. How many times am I getting off the mound before the game to stay locked in? If I'm pitching a lot how am I going to dial back my workload to where I don't get hurt."
The sidewinder noted his growth in the game, as he's developed his process to be mentally sharp and able to handle the sometimes inconsistent life of a high-leverage relief pitcher.
"I think maturity is just a big thing. When I was younger I cared so much about being my best, and being so sharp all the time that I was overdoing it a lot before the game, and then I was getting in the game and I was fatigued and tired," Thompson said.
A high-leverage arm might be one of praise and glory, or one of volatility and stress. Regardless of what else may come with the job description, Thompson has become a consistently elite, reassuring presence on the mound in close and important games, and it's clear the righty is prepared mentally for that life.
"That's our job. You’ve got to be ready to go at any time."