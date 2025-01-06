Should the Diamondbacks Reunite with Tommy Pham?
In 2023 the Arizona Diamondbacks went all the way to the World Series with the help of Tommy Pham. Picked up at the trade deadline, the veteran provided leadership and production both on and off the field.
His regular season numbers were just pedestrian as a whole, batting .241 with six homers and a .720 OPS in 50 games. But he had a 15-game hitting streak in August that encompassed an 11-1 stretch for the team. He hit .290 with an .867 OPS during the streak. Then in the World Series he led the team with a .421 batting average and 1.165 OPS on 8-for-19 hitting with three doubles and a homer.
Pham was instrumental in the clubhouse too. His work ethic, professionalism, and preparedness were praised by teammates and club officials alike. Pham has a no-nonsense, hard-nosed persona. But players such as Alek Thomas raved about the veteran.
"Tommy was awesome for the time we were together," Thomas said. "He was really just like a big brother or uncle. He definitely was really knowledgeable about the game and he's been around for a long time as well. Just being around him and getting to know the game a little bit better and know the situational part of the game. He definitely knew a lot more than us guys who only have been around a year or two. It was definitely awesome to be able to listen to him and see his side of the game."
Pham was looking for a full-time role in 2024, one that the Diamondbacks could not provide him. He ended up signing with the Chicago White Sox several weeks into the season. He batted .266/.330/.380, .710 OPS, for the Southsiders, good for a 104 OPS+, or slightly above league average.
Traded to the St. Louis Cardinals July 29, Pham hit just .206 with two homers and a .653 OPS in 77 PA for St. Louis and was placed on waivers at the end of August. Picked up by the Kansas City Royals for the stretch run in September, Pham continued to struggle, batting .228, with two homers and a .587 OPS. in 104 PA.
The issues for Pham were twofold. His walk rate dropped and his power ebbed. Not counting the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he posted the lowest full season OBP of his career (.305), and only full season with single digit homers (9).
Pham turns 37 in March, and it's reasonable to wonder if the final two months of the year spelled the end of his career. While he has a long injury history, he still keeps himself in excellent shape. It would be up to the D-backs' evaluators to determine if they think he still has anything left in the tank.
If Pham were willing to accept a part-time role as a right-handed bat off the bench, playing some right field and DH, he might still have something to offer. Without the wear and tear of playing every day, as well as the opportunity to face mostly left-handed pitching, he might be able to post reasonable numbers.
Certainly there is familiarity and respect for Pham within the organization, and a reprise of his mentor's role could bring an intangible value as well.
The cost would certainly not be high at this point, perhaps just two or three million. The Diamondbacks recently signed Corbin Burnes to a six year, $210 million contract. But even with $10 million of his 2025 salary deferred, the D-backs are already looking at over a $175 payroll commitment.
The team's stated goals are to add a high-leverage reliever with closer experience and a right-hand bat. Should they go the free agent route with the reliever slot, that could cost the team in excess of $10 million, thus increasing payroll above $185 million, and blowing past 2024's franchise record $177 million payroll. In such a scenario, a low-cost option such as Pham could be on the table to fill the right-handed platoon spot.