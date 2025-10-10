These 3 D-backs Desperately Need Bounce-Back Seasons
Much of the talk surrounding the Arizona Diamondbacks this offseason will revolve around making additions to a roster with clear needs.
But in one way, the best way to address some of those needs is to simply get more consistency and overall production out of the players already under contract.
2025 was a rough year — with plenty of injuries and an overall level of disappointing underperformance from some key players. Here are three players who are in the most need of an improved 2026 season:
1: Diamondbacks RHP Brandon Pfaadt
Brandon Pfaadt had moments of glory in 2025, but his overall results were generally poor. Pfaadt did pitch a nine-inning, one-hit shutout for the first time in his professional career, but the season stats were ultimately quite unkind to the 26-year-old.
Pfaadt appeared to be on the right trajectory after 2024, where he pitched to a 4.71 ERA but had a 3.61 FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching). That was rewarded by a five-year, $45 million contract in the offseason.
But 2025 offered difficulty. Pfaadt pitched well through his first 11 starts (3.90 ERA), but was blown up for eight runs without recording an out on May 31. From there, he alternated solid and poor starts, but never got his ERA below 5.00 for more than two outings at a time, finishing with a 5.25 (4.22 FIP).
The D-backs need Pfaadt to establish some level of consistency. It's not that they need him to pitch like an ace, but a bounce-back year where he were to positively regress closer to his FIP numbers would be an encouraging sign for a player who figures to be a major part of Arizona's rotation future.
2: Diamondbacks LHP Eduardo Rodriguez
Similarly to Pfaadt, Eduardo Rodriguez had a poor 2025 overall, despite some individually excellent numbers. After injuries rendered his 2024 season difficult to judge, he followed last season up with another ERA above 5.00 in the 2025 season.
Rodriguez did look like a better arm overall this season, with some poor defense costing him at times, but he also still left far too many pitches in hittable spots.
Rodriguez did string together some success in the second half, posting a 4.01 ERA post All-Star Break, but was still plagued by blowup outings at a bit too high of a clip.
With two years left on his hefty four-year, $80 million contract, the D-backs need improvement out of Rodriguez, and quickly.
3: Diamondbacks OF Jake McCarthy
Jake McCarthy had an excellent offensive season in 2024, but that production bottomed out the following year.
McCarthy may very well be a trade or non-tender candidate this offseason, but if he does remain on the roster, Arizona would love to see him return to his chaotic, contact-hitting form.
In 2024, he slashed .285/.349/.400, but posted a brutal .204/.247/.345 in 2025. Strangely enough, his raw power was somewhat improved, with an ISO (isolated power) of .141 as opposed to a .115 in 2024.
But the lack of production from McCarthy put a bit of a strain on the top of Arizona's order this year. Once Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went down with a torn ACL, there was nearly no outfield offense from anyone but Corbin Carroll.
McCarthy's ability to get on base has been an asset in the past, but he was a bit of a lineup void in 2025. He could sorely use a return to form.