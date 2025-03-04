These Five Diamondbacks Hitters Are Hot at the Plate this Spring
The Arizona Diamondbacks are a mere 11 games into Cactus League play, but have already seen some stellar performances out of both their major and minor league bats.
Some of Arizona's starters have looked quite comfortable at the plate, while some of their Triple-A hitters have risen to the occasion while fighting to carve out a roster spot for themselves.
Here are five Diamondbacks hitters who are putting up some impressive numbers at the plate this spring:
OF Corbin Carroll
Batting line: .500/.571/1.250, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 1.821 OPS in 14 PA
It's been a stark difference between 2024's showing and 2025's so far for the young star. With some minor tweaks added to his batting stance and swing, the 2023 NL Rookie of the Year has destroyed the baseball this spring.
Carroll had been playing at an every-other-day pace, and had homered in three straight games, including a 422-foot grand slam against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Carroll exited Sunday's game early with lower back tightness and took Monday off, but manager Torey Lovullo described him as "day-to-day," and neither Carroll nor Lovullo are overly concerned.
If this is a look at the coming season for Carroll, and the injury doesn't reveal itself to be more severe, the D-backs are in for a treat from their star .
INF Ildemaro Vargas
Batting line: .400/.471/.933, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 1.404 OPS in 17 PA
Vargas was brought on as veteran minor league depth, and was looked at as an entirely glove-first player, competing for the backup shortstop and infield utility role with the likes of Garrett Hampson, Grae Kessinger and others.
He's played solid defense, but has particularly shined at the plate thus far, crushing a pair of homers and two doubles. He's only struck out once in 17 plate appearances, and has walked once.
3B Eugenio Suárez
Batting line: .357/.471.643, 1 HR, 8 RBI, 1.114 OPS in 17 PA
The powerful veteran third baseman is looking to start off 2025 on a bit of a hotter note than his dismal beginning to 2024, and so far he looks much more like his normal self.
Suárez crushed his first homer of Spring on Saturday, sending an inside fastball 444 feet to left field. He's tied with Carroll for the most Cactus League RBI on the D-backs with eight.
The strikeouts are there as always, as he's punched out five times, but he's making plenty of solid contact with the ball, and has walked an encouraging three times against those five punchouts.
1B Josh Naylor
Batting line: .400/.438/.600, 3 2B, 1.038 OPS in 16 PA
The Diamondbacks' Christian Walker replacement might not be the same caliber of defender, but he's got some serious pop in his bat. Naylor struggled to get going early, but has strung together some solid performances, and is hitting the ball hard.
He might not be the same 30-homer player that Walker was, but he does have a knack for hitting doubles, and looks to be a solid part of Arizona's offense in the coming season.
1B Tristin English
Batting line: .500/.545/.600, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 1.145 OPS in 11 PA
The Diamondbacks' Triple-A first baseman hasn't blown away the power numbers, but he's managed to pick up five base hits in only 11 plate appearances, including a double. He's knocked in three runs, walked once, and he's only struck out once.
English has yet to leave the yard, but he has displayed excellent contact skills, and has taken what opposing pitchers have given him without trying to do too much. The results have paid off, as he's hitting .500 so far this spring.