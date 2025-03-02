Eugenio Suárez Looking to Maintain Success, Good Clubhouse Vibes
"We know it's Geno!" exclaimed Dbacks.TV's Steve Berthiaume, as Arizona Diamondbacks' veteran third baseman Eugenio Suárez unleashed a towering three-run blast to left field in the first inning of Saturday's game.
It was the first homer of this year's Cactus League for Suárez, traveling a shocking 444 feet and coming off the bat at nearly 108 MPH against No.1 Rockies prospect Chase Dollander.
Just a season ago, Suárez's hot bat was a foundational aspect of the D-backs' MLB-leading offense. After a dismal start to 2024, the slugger slashed .307/.341/.602 with a .942 OPS in the second half, leading to an eventual 100-RBI, 30-homer season.
Suárez spoke with members of the media, including Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers on Saturday, following Arizona's 8-4 win over Colorado.
"It's getting better. It's getting better. You know, after yesterday, I feel a little bit rushed. You know, I go forward or try to chase a good pitch. But today was a lot better. Obviously, I hit the homer. ... And I was able to put my best swing on that one, and then I got a walk," Suárez said.
"Like I said, I'm getting better. I feel better. I try to not create bad habits like chasing [pitches]. I just try to feel comfortable [at] the plate. That's the key. And that's what I've been working [on]. So today was a lot better."
The veteran said he isn't coming into Spring Training looking to change too much. Rather, he simply wants to keep his confidence high, and try and replicate the success of 2024.
"Just confidence. Repeat the season that I had just the last year. Not try too much. Help the team win. That's my goal this year. So, you know, be healthy and see what baseball's got for me this year," Suárez said.
But it's not as if Suárez didn't stay sharp over the offseason. The third baseman played winter ball in his home country of Venezuela in the off months. Suárez said those games helped him to maintain the pace he's looking to keep in 2025.
"Those games helped me a lot to keep the momentum, and not try to do crazy things. ... Not change anything, and have the same mentality that I had at the end of the season last year.
"[Those games] helped me a lot, because the offseason for us is like three months, and to be able to play in Venezuela for a little bit and keep that momentum and keep my rhythm, keep seeing pitching and help me a lot to be ready to come here for spring training and not be off the field for longer than three months.
"[They] helped me to have the feeling again against pitchers and, get ready for the season
"It was awesome, to be able to play in Venezuela in front of my people, in front of my family. It's great. After seven years, that's in play over there. And I just enjoy the moment a lot and give it a good show for the Venezuelan fans," Suárez said.
The ever-affable Suárez is committed to his mantra of "good vibes only." He's been consistent in delivering that positive presence to the Diamondbacks' clubhouse throughout his time in the desert.
"I think that's for us, or for me personally, it's more important to have fun here in the clubhouse, create the family thing, create the good vibes and know each other, enjoy Spring Training, because there's a lot of people here. You've got to enjoy. We spend most of the time together here in the spring training, in the clubhouse, and we have to enjoy," Suárez said.
That clubhouse culture, and that feeling of connectedness and family between D-backs players is something that's been a calling card of this club's success. Just a week ago, Arizona State Head Football Coach Kenny Dillingham spoke to the Diamondbacks about the very same topic.
Suárez said that he appreciates the culture that's been created in Arizona, and that it's the players themselves that create those feelings of connectedness that pay dividends in the regular season.
"Personally, I like the music, the guys talking to each other, know each other, share some thoughts, whatever you're doing in the offseason... It's awesome for us as players, and we create this culture to be ready for the season and be able to know everybody because at some point we're going to see each other at Chase Field, so that's awesome for us," Suárez said.
Undoubtedly, the good-natured veteran is one of the driving forces behind said positive culture, that much has already been on full display. Suárez said he tries to treat everyone the same, regardless of status, age or talent level.
"It's not about one player, a veteran or young player. This is a family, and for me personally, I like to help everybody.
"Even if you have your first Spring Training, I treat everybody as the same, and I just tell them you have to respect everybody, respect everybody's job, and enjoy the Spring Training, enjoy the game, and you're going to have fun and you're going to enjoy this game, because this game is tough."
But outside the clubhouse, and on the practice field, Suárez said he's looking to continue some of his practices from last year. When he was struggling in 2024, he notably changed his pregame routine, and began utilizing the Trajekt machine, a device that simulates the specific speeds, movements and deliveries of MLB pitchers.
He said he's trying to use the same tools as last year, to hopefully maintain and elongate his already-lengthy MLB career. The results were quite tangible in 2024, and Suárez is looking to head into 2025 with similar success.
"I take advantage of those tools that we're talking [about]. Last year was my first time using the Trajekt, all those machines... and obviously I got good success from that to take advantage [of] using Trajekt and other stuff, and I [brought] it this year.
"I keep working like last year. I'm not forgetting how I finished, and I keep those workouts, I keep in those routines... I think it's going to take my career longer, because the game has been changing.
"A lot of people throw harder than five, six, seven years ago, and you've got to be ready for them too, and those tools help me to keep on the game and keep my game, a proof that I can play."