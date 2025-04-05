These Three Diamondbacks Pitchers are Hot to Start 2025
The Arizona Diamondbacks are currently off to a strong 5-3 start to the young 2025 season and a big reason for that is some gutsy pitching performances from a few key arms. As a part of our series examining the D-backs on the biggest hot-streaks to kick off the year we turn our eyes to the mound.
Zac Gallen, RHP, 3.38 ERA
It's been a tale of two starts for the Diamondbacks ace. After a rocky showing on Opening Day where he went just four innings, allowing four runs to score and walking four batters the 29-year-old righty rebounded in a big way.
Gallen took the mound in New York facing some tough conditions. The Yankees had been undefeated to that point and were fresh off a historic series against the Brewers where they belted 15 home runs.
Instead what they got was the most dominant start Gallen has made since late 2023 where he pitched a complete game shutout in Chicago. And while he may not have gone the distance in the Bronx, he looked every bit as sharp.
6.2 innings of dominant baseball, 13 strikeouts to match, and not a single walk or run on the scoreboard. While it's unclear if he can replicate this sort of performance the next time out, one thing is clear. That version of Gallen is still an ace, and he's going to pitch like one.
Shelby Miller, RHP, 0.00 ERA
One of the most unexpected stoylines of the 2025 season has been the turnaround of Shelby Miller's reputation as a Diamondback.
His previous tenure in the valley didn't go too well, pitching to a 6.35 ERA across three seasons as a starting pitcher. That is equivalent to a 71 ERA+ in 139 total innings. Now, he's resurrected himself as a reliable relief arm.
After signing a minor league deal this spring it would've been easy for many to overlook his addition as depth, or as a fun reunion for longtime fans. What has come from Miller so far is nothing shy of fantastic.
During spring training Miller pitched in seven innings, throwing to a 2.57 ERA. Most importantly he walked none, and struck out eleven batters. This was enough to earn himself a major league bullpen spot.
In five innings so far during the regular season the 34-year-old righty has yet to allow a run, and in fact has only allowed a single baserunner. Over that span he's fanned five batters and has worked as a Swiss Army knife of sorts, pitching in and out of leverage situations.
Justin Martinez, RHP, 0.00 ERA
The flamethrowing Justin Martinez has been on a heater to start the season. In a 3.2-inning sample he hasn't allowed a run, but more importantly, has looked absolutely dominant.
The closer of the Diamondbacks' future was handed an extension this spring and has backed it up so far to open the season. He's struck out six batters and has walked none, arguably the biggest step he could've taken towards maturing as a ballplayer.
While command has always been somewhat of a work in progress for Martinez, he has taken large strides over the past year. Now things seem to be better than ever, with his 103 MPH fastballs working in tandem with his devastating splitter-slider combination.
Manager Torey Lovullo has yet to name an official closer, but the 23-year-old Martinez has already collected his first save of the year. He seems to be splitting closing duties with left-handed A.J. Puk for the moment, but if trends continue, we could be seeing Martinez and his electric personality wind up in the nith inning more often than not.