Three D-backs Pitchers to Watch During Spring Training
Pitchers and catchers are a mere six days from reporting to Salt River Fields in Scottsdale for the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Cactus League play just around the corner.
With the onset of Spring Training comes opportunity. Opportunity for young players to win jobs and make a name for themselves, opportunity for those who spent 2024 injured to make their return; it's all part of the beauty of baseball's pre-season activities.
The D-backs are in the midst of a successful off-season, adding names like Josh Naylor and Corbin Burnes, while returning the reliable Randal Grichuk.
But there are still questions surrounding some of the players headed to Scottsdale this spring. With important roster decisions to be made, and the hype of a new MLB season approaching rapidly, here are three Diamondbacks pitchers (or narratives thereof) to keep an eye on in the coming weeks:
RHP Drey Jameson
One of Arizona's biggest bullpen question marks is finally healthy. After Jameson was unfortunately forced to spend all of 2024 rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, the righty is healthy and ready to compete for a role as a reliever.
In his last taste of MLB action, Jameson pitched to a 3.32 ERA over 15 appearances, some as a reliever and some as a starter. His upper-90s fastball and diverse secondary arsenal made him one of the more electric watches on the roster.
But coming off a significant elbow injury can change a lot of factors. It will be crucial for Jameson to get back on track this spring if he wants to contribute at the major league level right away.
The biggest questions will revolve around velocity and command. While his high-velocity approach was a key aspect of his game, he did tend to be a bit of a wild arm.
Coming off an injury of that caliber, both his velocity and command could suffer a bit of a downturn, limiting his effectiveness right away.
Even if he's not on the Opening Day roster, there's time to make his way back to form, but Jameson's spring results could indicate whether or not D-backs fans can expect to see him sooner or later, or just how high-leverage of a role he might be awarded from the jump.
RHP Ryne Nelson/RHP Brandon Pfaadt
In a two-for-one, Arizona will have an interesting dilemma to iron out between two of their young rising arms. Even in the event of a trade involving left-hander Jordan Montgomery, the D-backs' rotation remains six deep, with Triple-A depth waiting in the wings.
So, similarly to 2024, there's some uncertainty surrounding the fifth starter's spot. While Pfaadt pitched the largest volume (181.2 innings over 32 starts), and was one of the most consistent arms for Arizona this past season, Nelson's second half dominance forces his name into the conversation here.
Clearly, Nelson's success is at least somewhat sustainable, and Pfaadt likely has an even higher ceiling left to reach, it's just a matter of what role they're afforded.
Both pitchers were better than their overall results in 2024. Nelson's 4.24 ERA was backed up by a more impressive 3.74 FIP, while Pfaadt's poor-looking 4.71 ERA was completely undermined by a staggeringly low 3.61 FIP.
So are these two young pitchers fighting for who gets to stay? No, likely not. Nelson's experience and success as a reliever would allow the D-backs to use him as a long reliever and an extra starter in case of injury.
If the regular season began today, Pfaadt would likely slot in at no. 5, with Nelson pitching out of the bullpen, but nothing is completely set in stone.
A poor spring for Pfaadt and an excellent one from Nelson could see the latter of the two win the fifth starting spot, though it's unlikely Pfaadt would be used in relief.
If anything, this "battle" will present itself as one of the more intriguing, entertaining aspects of Spring Training. Having too many good young pitchers isn't the worst problem for a club to have.
LHP Kyle Backhus
Backhus is one of our sleeper picks to crack the major league roster. You can find his full projection breakdown here from Jack Sommers.
The tall left-hander is a non-roster invite to major league Spring Training, but could force his way into the majors with a strong showing. Left-hand relievers are a premium, and if no additions are made in that category, Backhus would likely be on the short list in Reno.
The southpaw has a unique delivery with lively stuff, and has showcased extended periods of success in both Double-A Amarillo and Triple-A Reno, two extremely offense-heavy environments.
He has a career 3.70 ERA in the minor leagues, and turned 35 Triple-A appearances in 2024 into a 3.94 ERA. Considering the hitter's paradise that is the Pacific Coast League, that's a very good level of run prevention, despite a handful of poor showings.
Arizona currently has three left-handers in the bullpen, comprised of A.J. Puk, Joe Mantiply and Kyle Nelson.
Nelson, however, is coming off Thoracic Outlet surgery, and his effectiveness and durability are very much in question going into 2025.
Since Backhus has already proven he can adapt to increased competition, he might be much closer to making his MLB debut than expected. An excellent spring for the lefty could expedite the process, and the D-backs could certainly always use effective left-hand relief.