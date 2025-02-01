Top 10 Offensive WAR Seasons in Diamondbacks History
The Arizona Diamondbacks have recently been known for having excellent offensive players and seeing excellent returns from the hitters that they send to the plate. However, they had some star hitters in the early seasons of the team's history.
How many players from the days of teal and purple rank among the top-10 in Offensive WAR or oWAR from Baseball Reference? How many are current stars? Is it split evenly among the old guard and new or was the old guard too heavily reliant on defense and pitching while the recent crop of teams have been overly reliant on hitting and less-so on pitching?
Find out below who has the top-10 oWAR seasons all-time in Diamondbacks history.
No. 1 - 2001 Luis Gonzalez - 7.5
Perhaps it's not a shock at all to see the man who launched 57 home runs and helped bring the World Series trophy to the desert at number one. He hit .325 with an OPS of 1.117 while notching 198 hits and 36 doubles. In total, he was worth 7.9 WAR, including his defense. His OPS+ was a standout 174+. He won the Home Run Derby and finished third in MVP voting and was a Silver Slugger.
No. 2 - 2015 Paul Goldschmidt - 6.8
The other franchise hitter that is most remembered with Arizona is not a surprise to land at No.2. His 2015 season was elite with 33 homers, 110 RBI, 21 stolen bases, 182 hits, and an average of .321 and OPS of 1.005. His OPS+ was 168 and he walked 118 times. He finished second in MVP voting, was an All-Star, Silver Slugger, and Gold Glover, a terrific season.
No. 3 - 2019 Ketel Marte - 6.6
Marte hit .329 as he became the first Diamondbacks second baseman to start the All-Star Game. He had an OPS of .981 with 36 doubles, 32 homers, and 187 hits in just 144 games. His OPS+ was 149 while he put up 6.9 WAR, including his defense. He finished fourth in MVP voting and established himself as one of the top hitters in franchise history.
No. 4 - 2013 Paul Goldschmidt - 5.8
Goldschmidt experienced his first runner-up MVP finish in 2013 as he hit .302 with an OPS of .952 which led the league along with leading the league in slug at .551.He also led the league in homers with 36 and RBI at 125. His OPS+ was 160 which led the league. It's a shock he didn't win the MVP award.
No. 5 - 2023 Corbin Carroll - 5.8
The unanimous Rookie of the Year, first in franchise history, is not a shock to see him here. He led the league with 10 triples while hitting .285 with an OPS of .868. He homered 25 times, stole 54 bases, recorded 30 doubles, and had an OPS+ of 133.
No. 6 - 2024 Ketel Marte - 5.8
The third-place finisher in this last season's MVP race, Marte started at second base for the All-Star Game while leading the No.1 offense in baseball. He recorded 23 doubles, 36 homers, 95 RBI, and hit .292 with an OPS of .932. His OPS+ was 155 and he did all that in just 136 games. He would've been far higher if he had been able to stay healthy, but still, he had a terrific season.
No. 7 - 2015 A.J. Pollock - 5.8
Perhaps the second most unexpected name to see here, but Pollock authored a terrific season when he hit .315 with an OPS of .865 and an OPS+ of 130. He had 192 hits, 39 doubles, but just 20 homers and 76 RBI in 157 games. It was his lone All-Star season and he won a Gold Glove.
No. 8 - 2016 Jean Segura - 5.5
In his lone season with the team, Segura displayed one of the best seasons in team history before being involved in a massive trade that brought back another name on this list, non other than Marte. Segura hit .319 with an OPS of .867 and an OPS+ of 122. However, he led the league with 203 hits and had 41 doubles, 20 homers, and 33 stolen bases.
No. 9 - 2018 Paul Goldschmidt - 5.1
Once again, Goldy ranks on this list as the premier offensive talent in team history. He recorded a .290 batting average with a .922 OPS, 35 doubles, 33 homers, 83 RBI, and a 142 OPS+ in his final season in Arizona. He was an All-Star and Silver Slugger and finished sixth in MVP voting.
No. 10 - 2011 Justin Upton - 5.1
The season that Upton fulfilled his potential as he led the D-backs to the playoffs. Upton had 39 doubles and 31 homers to go with 88 RBI and an OPS of .898 while hitting .289. He put up a 141 OPS+and 21 stolen bases. He was an All-Star, Silver Slugger, and finished fourth in MVP voting.
Honorable Mentions: 2012 Aaron Hill (11th with 5.1 oWAR), 1999 Jay Bell (12th with 4.9 oWAR)
Top Pitcher?
Bonus No.1 - 2007 Micah Owings 1.3
Owings won a Silver Slugger as he barrelled up the baseball impressively. Owings hit .333 with a 1.033 OPS and 152 OPS+ due to his seven doubles, one triple, four homers, and 15 RBI in just 64 plate appearances.
Bonus No. 2 - 2010 Dan Haren 1.0
Haren authored the best hitting season by a pitcher in team history. He hit .364 over 57 plate appearances with a .902 OPS. His OPS+ was 136 thanks to six doubles, a homer, and seven RBI. Haren struck out just nine times and did this all before being traded mid-season to the Angels. Imagine how good he could've been if he wasn't traded. This finished 164th.
Bonus No. 3 - 2019 Zack Greinke 0.9
Coincidence or not the third-best pitcher was also traded mid-season the same year he put up a big offensive year. Greinke still hit .271 with an OPS of .883 over 54 plate appearances. He recorded a 121 OPS+ and had four doubles, a triple, three homers, and eight RBI, plus a stolen base. The Ohtani of D-backs history, Greinke could've put up far bigger numbers had he not been traded to the Astros mid-season. He won a Silver Slugger, was an All-Star, and a Gold Glover. Overall, he ranked 183rd.
For the full list from Baseball Reference you can visit this link