Top 5 Diamondbacks Free Agent Signings in the Mike Hazen Era
The Arizona Diamondbacks have seldom been players near the top end of the free agent market in the Mike Hazen era. After taking over the reigns of baseball operations for the team during the 2016-17 offseason, most of Hazen's roster building success has come via shrewd trades, the draft and international signings, as well as waiver wire pickups.
There have been a few high profile signings that didn't work out, or have gotten off to bad starts, such as Madison Bumgarner, Jordan Montgomery, and Eduardo Rodriguez. I'd be remiss not to mention these.
But there has been plenty of success too. Hazen has proven adept at finding hidden gems in a number of low cost free agents that have performed very well, providing tremendous value.
Below is a ranking of the top five signings by Mike Hazen. The objective ranking formula used takes the aWAR produced during the contract, (The average of Baseball Reference and Fangraphs WAR) and converts that to dollars. One aWAR equals $8 million in value. Then the contract amount is subtracted from that amount, to arrive at a final positive value number.
1.) 2019 SP -Merrill Kelly : Value $56.9 million
Merrill Kelly left the United States in 2015 to pitch in South Korea. After four successful seasons in the KBO, he was signed by the Diamondbacks to a two year contract, with two team friendly options. The total amount earned between 2019-2022 from that deal was $9.5 million.
Through 2022, Kelly pitched in 97 games, threw 573 innings, and posted a 3.96 ERA resulting in 8.3 aWAR. That was by far the most starts and innings for the team during that span, earning him the nickname Merrill the Mainstay.
Hazen doubled down just as the 2022 season got underway, signing Kelly to a two year, $18 million dollar extension prior with a team friendly option for just $7 million for 2025, which was exercised. Kelly was fantastic in both 2022 and 2023, and had a tremendous Postseason in the team's run to the World Series. He before suffered a shoulder injury early in 2024 and made only 12 starts for the year.
2.) 2017 C-Chris Iannetta : Value $15.3 million
It may be surprising to see Iannetta rank this high, but he produced tremendous bang for the buck in his lone season in Arizona. Iannetta was signed to a one year, $1.5 million dollar contract to share the catcher duties with defensive specialist Jeff Mathis.
Iannetta played in 89 games and had an .865 OPS in 316 plate appearances and a2.1 WAR. That included 17 homers and 43 RBI in a part time role. He was an important piece in helping the Diamondbacks win 93 games. That included a two homer, eight RBI game on September 22nd, 2017 in a thrilling 13-11 slugfest victory over the Miami Marlins for the D-backs.
3.) 2024 SS-Kevin Newman: Value $13.5 million
Newman was part of a spring training battle for the backup shortstop role, which he lost. Released at the end of spring to pursue other options, Newman ended up resigning with the Diamondbacks to play for Reno on March 28, 2024. 10 days later he was playing in the major leagues, replacing an injured Geraldo Perdomo. Newman earned just $946 K for the season.
Working closely with infield coach and Guru Tony Perezchica, Newman had the best defensive season of his career, posting +10 defensive runs saved. He was more than a stabilizing force on the infield for manager Torey Lovullo.
Once Perdomo returned in June, Newman continued to perform well as utility infielder and backup. He also batted .278/.311/.375 with three homers and 28 RBI. He had some big hits on the year too.
4.) 2024 OF Randal Grichuk: Value 11.6 million
Randal Grichuk was signed for just $1.5 million with a second year mutual option for $6 million or $1.75 million buyout. Brought in to be a right-handed platoon outfielder and DH, the lefty killer excelled in this role.
Starting 46 games in the outfield, and 15 more at DH, he mashed to the tune of .291/.348/.528, .875 OPS in 279 plate appearances. He hit 12 homers and drove in 46 RBI. That was worth 1.9 aWAR
While much of the rest of the team slumped down the stretch in September, Grichuk helped carry the offense, batting .404 with seven homers and 19 RBI in just 51 PA that month.
Grichuk opted out of the $6 million mutual option, choosing to pursue free agency for the 2025 season. He has not yet signed with a team as of this writing.
5.) 2024 Joc Pederson : Value 11.1 million
Pederson could arguably be number two on this list, perhaps falling victim to the value formula favoring lower cost players. He was signed to a one year, $9.5 million deal, with a second year mutual option for $14 million or a $3 million buyout.
Pederson had a tremendous season, batting .275/.393/.515, with a .908 OPS. He mashed 23 homers, drove in 64, and posted 3.0 aWAR. He was a presence in both the 3rd spot in the lineup, and in the clubhouse, where his veteran smarts and savvy helped many younger Diamondback hitters.
Alas, he too declined his end of the player option and recently signed with the Texas Rangers for two years, $37 million.
Honorable mention: 2017, Closer Fernando Rodney
While Rodney did not place in the top five, generating a value of just $3.7 million, he had an underrated season with the Diamondbacks. Some early hiccups inflated his ERA, but he settled down into some long stretches of dominance.
His 39 saves in 2017 are far and away the most of any closer Mike Hazen has brought in, and he was instrumental to the team making the Postseason that year. Brad Boxberger had 32 saves in 2018. No other D-backs closer has recorded more than 20 saves in a season since.