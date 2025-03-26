Who Could Be the Top Rookies for Diamondbacks This Year
Every year, there are rookie players that make major impacts on their teams across MLB. That was no different with the Arizona Diamondbacks last year as they saw big performances from many rookies in 2024.
Some of those players might be listed below, but some big rookies from last year were Adrian Del Castillo, Yilber Diaz, Justin Martinez, Blaze Alexander, and Brandon Pfaadt. All of these players will be vital to the team's performance in 2025.
The team here at Diamondbacks On SI decided to take a shot at making the predictions for who on the D-backs will be the top rookie pitcher and hitter. The team will need many rookies in order to get back to the playoffs and pick up their offense and improve their pitching from last year.
Top Rookie Hitters
Jordan Lawlar, INF, - Jake Oliver
Lawlar seemed to rediscover his swing in Spring Training as he made a spirited push to make the Opening Day roster. He's become versatile on the field with the ability to work at third base or shortstop. Plus, he's the top prospect for a reason. Lawlar has all the talent, and he can certainly showcase that he's one of the top young players in MLB in 2025.
Jordan Lawlar, INF, - Jack Sommers
I predict the top rookie hitter for the Diamondbacks to be Jordan Lawlar, because he HAS to be. If he is not the top MLB rookie hitter on the team, then something has gone terribly wrong.
Jorge Barrosa, OF, - Alex D'Agostino
Barrosa was on an upward trajectory in 2024, and even made his first appearance in the majors, but was held back by injury, and didn't get enough plate appearances to work his way out of a .176 average in his limited time.
While the D-backs already have a talented outfield, any injury or severe underperformance by their young group could warrant another call-up for Barrosa. Considering he's a switch-hitter with excellent speed and good defensive instincts, as well as good contact ability, a healthy Barrosa could see some major league success, if awarded the opportunity.
Tim Tawa, OF/INF, - Aaron Hughes
One of the Diamondbacks' many young and athletic position player prospects, Tawa was added to the 40 man roster this winter. A utility man by trade, his wealth of positional flexibility makes him an attractive piece to call upon in case of a roster emergency.
After a strong stint in Double A Amarillo in 2024, here the 25-year-old put up an .827 OPS, he graduated to Triple A Reno, and only seemed to improve. He mashed 10 home runs in only 37 games, ending his Reno tenure with a .992 OPS. He won't be breaking camp with the Diamondbacks in 2025, but he is among the names to watch for a utility spot throughout the year.
Top Rookie Pitchers
Yilber Diaz, RHP, - Jake Oliver
Diaz got his toes wet over seven games and 28.1 innings. He worked to a 3.81 ERA with 19 strikeouts. He has the fastball and off-speed pitches to be able to a viable starting pitcher that could rack up the strikeouts. With Montgomery being lost for the year, Diaz is now the No.7 starting pitcher on the depth chart. If given the chance, he could have a breakout year. Cristian Mena is a close second to Diaz.
Cristian Mena, RHP, - Jack Sommers
The top rookie pitcher will be Cristian Mena. He appears to have an improved fastball, which was always his weakness. If his fastball has more life and movement, coupled with his already good offspeed and breaking offerings, he will provide value when his name is called.
Yilber Diaz, RHP, - Alex D'Agostino
Hopefully, this isn't a result of significant injury to either the bullpen or rotation, but young righty Yilber Diaz has put forward some impressive outings and even looked nearly MLB-ready in a very small sample size last season. If given the opportunity, Diaz could turn his 12.08 2024 minor league K/9 and 3.80 ERA into major league success, especially after he tossed six dominant shutout innings with six punchouts in Spring Training.
Yilber Diaz, RHP, - Aaron Hughes
While he won't be part of the Diamondbacks' roster to begin the year, Diaz is one of the first arms down the depth chart. In a small sample in the big leagues during 2024 he impressed mightily, showcasing a strong fastball, slider, curveball combination. In 28.1 innings mixed between starting and relief, he pitched to a 3.81 ERA.
His impressive strikeout numbers throughout every stage in the minor leagues will be the most important key to his success. If Diaz can carry over his incredible K potential, he could take off and become one of the better young pitchers in the game.