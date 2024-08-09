Torey Lovullo's Approach to the Diamondbacks Bullpen Management
The Arizona Diamondbacks bullpen management has been anything but a cakewalk for manager Torey Lovullo. While Arizona has a great group of arms who have each been elite in their own right, things aren't quite clicking into place yet.
"I had a lot of anxiety [on Wednesday] going into Game 1," said Lovullo, discussing his attitude towards managing the bullpen during a doubleheader. "I knew where I was trying to get to, and what I had to leave behind for this tough Phillies team as well."
The Diamondbacks have been the hottest team in MLB, and they've been doing it despite one of the toughest schedules in the league. The bullpen has certainly taken a toll over this stretch.
Most notably Paul Sewald was removed from his closer role recently, after blowing another save against Pittsburgh and having to be rescued by Ryan Thompson against Washington. This drastic change to the bullpen and its fundamental structure has had a trickle-down effect on the rest of the group.
Sewald was dominant, to say the least since his acquisition from Seattle at the 2023 Trade Deadline. He was one of the most important figures in the D-backs' run to the National League Pennant and was on track to have another dominant season in 2024.
Arizona's bullpen structure was built around Sewald's presence in the 9th inning, a steady hand to shut the door at the end of the night and send the opposition to bed. With that presence moved back to early inning, lower leverage work, that burden fell on the other names in the bullpen.
Ryan Thompson has been the easy "fill-in" and young flamethrower Justin Martinez also getting some looks. But even with quality arms to bull the role, closing has been somewhat of a high-intensity mess since going to a committee-based system, but it hasn't bitten them so far.
The vision for the bullpen is still evolving for the Diamondbacks. "I am just going to keep it fluid right now. I know that we have a very good bullpen and some good guys who can go out there and get outs. Right now they are grinding out their roles, and taking the ball wherever I ask them." said Lovullo.
It isn't easy to manage a baseball game, especially in moments as intense as a 9th-inning save situation. This gets worse when you don't have a consistent man to turn to. "Of course I would [like a closer]. I think it solidifies things and allows everyone to fall into roles prior to that." We saw this exact point unfold live in 2023, after Sewald's acquisition. The addition of a closer created a line of arms that made for a deadly relief core.
Lovullo didn't rule out the continued use of a "by committee" system in the 9th inning going forward but insisted that someone will emerge. "If somebody jumps up there and takes the role I am open to that, and somebody will. Somebody will take charge of that."
The Diamondbacks have been very open on their "Pro Sewald" perspective as a group. It was first Ryan Thompson in an interview that spoke on his importance, which you can read more on HERE, and what having Sewald really means to the team. "Honestly it’s just trust his stuff. He’s a really good pitcher... and the first thing you want to do is you want to start second guessing, but Paul, man, he’s a veteran."
Lovullo echoed some of the same sentiment before yesterday's matchup with the Phillies. "He has the most experience, he's got the stuff. He has the ability to make adjustments, and he knows the hitters. When he is landing pitches he is very very tough. Knowing his track record, and knowing he has done it before gives me the confidence that he can step back into that role."
Until that happens though, Lovullo and the Diamondbacks must look to work with what they have. "I feel like we have 4 or 5 guys who can close out a game" said Lovullo. The teams options are not limited, and the pure talent in the bullpen in undeniable, but it will be a tough, and likely often adrenaline fueled journey as the Diamondbacks manage through their bullpen challenges.
The D-backs face the Phillies today at 6:40 PM Arizona Time. Follow along with us at Diamondbacks on SI as we continue to follow the Arizona Diamondbacks, and their journey to the playoffs, as well as any breaking news and player updates along the way.