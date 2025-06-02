Tragedy Strikes, Diamondbacks Beat Themselves vs Nationals
The Arizona Diamondbacks' slide continues, this time with injury added to insult. They entered a three-game set with the Washington Nationals in need of a solid series win, but instead may lost more than just two baseball games.
It's not as if there weren't positives to pick out of the wreckage of another brutal series loss. But in a spiral this intense, it's hard to point to that as a sign of growth to come.
Here are three takeaways from a disappointing, devastating three-game series:
1: Pitching, Pitching, Pitching
The Diamondbacks have had an inordinate amount of difficulty on the mound in the 2025 season. That much need not be rehashed. But Arizona's pitching staff was a serious concern in more ways than one this series.
In fact, each game was its own microcosm — displaying in full glory an individual D-backs pitching woe that has been apparent in the last handful of seasons.
In game one, the bullpen reared its ugly head. Though Merrill Kelly was not exactly effective through five innings, the Diamondbacks had a chance to win the game, as Kelly exited with a 6-6 tie. Arizona's offense did not respond, but their bullpen did in negative fashion, allowing three runs in the next two innings. Those three runs would be the difference, and the D-backs' bullpen ERA sits at a fifth-worst 5.28.
In game two, the D-backs bullpen was tasked with getting all 27 outs, after starter Brandon Pfaadt suffered a historically poor outing. Pfaadt could not retire a single batter, allowing eight earned runs on six hits.
Perhaps surprisingly, the bullpen (helped along by a valiant long outing by Ryne Nelson), held up after the first two innings of that contest. But the damage had been done, and the hole had been dug. Arizona's starter ERA has cratered to 4.51, matching their bullpen at 25th in MLB.
Most devastating of all, in game three, the D-backs saw both a solid start and a sturdy bullpen as they went on to win 3-1. But ace Corbin Burnes was forced to exit the contest with right elbow discomfort after his velocity had taken a sharp dive.
Arizona has dealt with all three of these issues individually, but in this series, they all struck. There's no clear solution, but one has to cling to the hope of some positive regression, for the time being.
2: Self-Inflicted Wounds
The D-backs have built a reputation as a team that does all the little things right. They have generally played excellent defense, and executed in the right moments. So far, 2025 has not looked like the same team, and that was on full display this series.
In game one, Ketel Marte clanked a routine putout off his glove. That rare mistake from the All-Star second baseman led to two unearned runs. In a game the D-backs lost 9-7, those runs proved to be the difference. Ryan Thompson and Josh Naylor also miscommunicated on a ground ball, leading to a single, though that run did not score.
In game two, multiple outfield misplays contributed to Pfaadt's historically poor start, but the worst miscue of the night came in the midst of an attempted eighth-inning comeback.
With the deficit at 11-7, on a sharp single by Randal Grichuk, third base coach Shaun Larkin sent Pavin Smith around third base, despite outfielder James Wood getting to the ball quickly. Smith was out comfortably at home.
There may be place for aggressiveness at times, but the single would have loaded the bases with one out. Instead, it helped thwart the comeback. Since Smith's run was no more important than the runners at first or second base, that mistake was a crucial one in a game the bats fought hard to reclaim.
That happened twice more, one in game one and one in game three. Game one saw Eugenio Suárez thrown out at home serving as the tying run. In game three, a potential insurance run by Geraldo Perdomo was cut down at the plate, as Arizona failed to score a run after the third inning.
It's not as if the Nationals aren't a team with talent, or that they didn't outplay the D-backs, but the sheer amount of unforced errors in this series may have been the difference between three victories and a series loss.
3: Offense Fights Back
It's tough to look at the D-backs' recent stretch and glean any amount of positivity. But if there is any, it's the fact that they fought back in both of the first two contests, and held on in game three despite all the adversity faced.
In game one, Marte's two-run error earned a quick, four-run response in the home half. When Kelly coughed up that lead, the D-backs responded again, tying it at six apiece. They even put up a run in the top of the ninth inning, though it was too little, too late.
In game two, they roared back to life despite an 11-0 deficit and closed the gap to just four runs. It would be very easy for the offense to give up entirely when let down by their pitching staff and defense, but the D-backs fought to the end. A paltry consolation prize, to be sure, but one worth noting.
There is still fight in this team. Arizona recorded 22 base hits between games one and two — five for extra bases, and two for homers. They may not look like the Answerbacks of old, but there is still enough life in the bats to respond, so long as the pitching can regress to even near league average.
That's a lofty goal, and one that may not be attainable. But if Arizona is to miss the playoffs, it won't be for a lack of base hits.
