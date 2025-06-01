Corbin Burnes Exits D-backs Game with Injury
The Arizona Diamondbacks may have just suffered a devasting blow to the playoff hopes for 2025 and beyond on Sunday afternoon.
Corbin Burnes was pitching against the Washington Nationals in the top of the fifth inning when suddenly his cutter velocity appeared to drop a couple miles per hour. Then after delivering a pitch to C.J. Abrams that went for a single to right, Burnes immediately spun around, faced center field and shouted an expletive.
As his teammates approached the mound he could be seen mouthing words that appeared to be "my elbow." Burnes immediately motioned to the dugout and walked off quickly with the trainer. Manager Torey Lovullo later confirmed in his postgame press conference that it was right elbow discomfort for Burnes, but could not give further detail at this time. Burnes will not travel with the team, and will receive imaging Monday.
Burnes was signed to a six-year, $210 million contract during the offseason. He has an opt-out after the 2026 season, and $64 million of the money is deferred. A former Cy Young winner in 2021, the 30-year-old right-hander has thrown 968 major league innings and has a 63-38 record with a 3.16 ERA.
Burnes came into the game with a 3-2 record and 2.72 ERA in 10 starts. He missed one start earlier in the year due to shoulder inflammation, but since then has pitched extremely well.
Any extended absence from Burnes would be a devastating development for Arizona. Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly are both free agents at the end of 2025. It was expected that Burnes would be the ace of the staff at least through 2026 and potentially beyond if he doesn't opt out.
The Diamondbacks had also just announced on Saturday that Ryne Nelson was being moved to the bullpen, but an absence from Burnes of any length may alter those plans. Nelson has been operating as the long reliever, swing man, and has made three spot starts.
