Why You Should Love The 2024 Arizona Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks are one of the most excting teams in baseball. While the standings dont currently have them standing at the top of their division, or see them running away with a Wild Card, they are certainly in the thick of the competition.
Even with spirits down and it being easy for some fans to feel a bit checked out, there are plenty of reasons to love the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Reason One: A Young and Talented Core
The D-backs are in an exciting position, one that few other teams in the league find themselves in. They possess one of the youngest and most talented cores in baseball.
Corbin Carroll
This group of players is obviously highlighted by reigning Rookie Of the Year winner Corbin Carroll, who has been on fire in recent weeks, but is coming off a slow start to his sophomore season. Still though, Carroll's elite speed tool, as well as being a power and contact threat at the plate makes him a threat to opposing teams who tremble at the thought of him getting on base.
Carroll was signed to a team-friendly contract extension before his rookie campaign that will have him in Arizona until at least 2030 with a club option for 2031 on an 8 year 111 million dollar contract. He has already become a large member of the greater Arizona community, regularly appearing at events, other sports games, and taking part in charity and community events.
Gabriel Moreno
Acquired in the Dalton Varsho deal with Toronto alongside Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Moreno has turned into a star at the catcher position. His bat is still developing but has showed continuous growth with great power potential. His hit tool is one of the best in the league, being able to find "Gabi Lane" often, to get on base.
While his hitting is exciting and has serious upside, it isn't what makes Moreno one of the most exciting young players in the National League. His defense at the catcher position is by far the best in MLB. In 2023, his first full season in the majors, Moreno took home the Gold Glove award for best defensive catcher. Since then he has seen improvement in different aspects of his game behind the dish.
Gabriel Moreno went on the injured list on Saturday with a left thumb sprain, but the team hopes he only misses the minimum 10 days.
He will be in Arizona until at least 2029, barring any contract extensions. Moreno, like Carroll, has also made appearances around the valley, showing up at Suns and Coyotes games, and taking part in charity events.
Brandon Pfaadt
Of all of the young Diamondbacks pitchers, Brandon Pfaadt has stood out. His regular season ERAs in both 2023 and 2024 have left some to be desired, pitching to a 5.72 ERA in 2023, and a better 4.37 ERA this year.
It was when the calendar flipped to October though that we truly got a look at Pfaadt's potential. He allowed no runs in the series-clinching game against the Dodgers at Chase Field in the NLDS and was a force to be reckoned with against the Phillies in the NLCS, powering Arizona to a Game 7 win, with 4 innings of 2-run ball.
Other Young Stars
It is nearly impossible to sum up all of the young talent on the Diamondbacks roster, but much simpler to name a few that have already made an impact at the MLB level.
Alek Thomas is the team's premier centerfielder, still trying to find his way at the plate, but shining with the glove in the outfield. He is rehabbing a hamstring injury that has kept him out in 2024, but he will be a staple in the outfield for Arizona for years to come.
Geraldo Perdomo won the shortstop position from Nick Ahmed in 2023, and became an All-Star. He found a home in the 9-hole of the lineup, and plays a fantastic defense. His future at the position is still to be seen, as Jordan Lawlar, and eventually Tommy Troy are knocking at the door to burst onto the scene.
Jake McCarthy is finally finding his offensive breakout in 2024. McCarthy is batting .288 with a 123 wRC+ this season, and is mashing left handed pitching. His .369 OBP is over 50 points higher than last years, and he has been a regular member of the outfield rotation. His speed on the basepaths makes him a threat at all times for the opposing team.
Reason Two: Chaos
Chaos is something that many teams avoid at all costs, preferring to instead play a sort of cookie cutter baseball that we have seen for years. The Diamondbacks have done things very differently, and its a big reason to why they made the Fall Classic last year.
Speed kills, and the D-backs have a lot of it. While they lost some aspects of their running game with the Alek Thomas injury, and the Josh Rojas trade last deadline, the Diamondbacks feature tons of speed, and more importantly smart baserunning.
Corbin Carroll and Jake McCarthy's near 99th percentile spring speed, paired with fantastic baserunning from even slower members of the club in Joc Pederson have made them a pest for the opposing team, and put pressure on the defense. That same pressure causes teams to make mistakes, which the D-backs are more than happy to jump on.
Speaking of defense, the Diamondbacks have the league's best. Not just featuring Ketel Marte, Christian Walker, and Gabriel Moreno who are each the best in the league at their respective positions, but also have a no fly zone-esque outfield (while still missing Alek Thomas) that can track down even the hardest hit fly balls.
To counter the other team's chaos, Gabriel Moreno's afore-mentioned elite throwing arm is unmatched. His 4 caught stealing above average, and 1.89 second pop time is the best of any catcher, perfect for stopping rallies from other clubs, and shutting down the running game.
Reason Three: Good Vibes Only
A famous slogan of D-backs third baseman Eugenio Suarez from his Seattle tenure, "Good Vibes Only" is a phrase that in a way embodies the whole Diamondbacks team.
While being a good player in his own right, Geraldo Perdomo has been heralded for being one of the most important members of the clubhouse, even at his young age. He has been described as a "cheerleader" on the field, and starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery was quoted saying "Having Domo back was really good. Just good to be out there and be with him. He’s just such a great guy, cheering for me… He talks to me in between every inning, things like 'just keep going' and I don’t know, it’s nice."
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has been one of the Diamondbacks' best offensive players since his acquisition from Toronto in the Gabriel Moreno trade, but his addition to the clubhouse has been massive. His iconic purple hair is a stable on the field and now even in the stands for D-backs fans, and he has been seen as basically inseparable from Gabriel Moreno since their trade to Arizona.
Fan favorites like Perdomo and Gurriel are fan favorites for a reason. They make the D-backs a fun team to watch. The Arizona Diamondbacks can have tough moments, but as the team enters an important stretch in the Wild Card hunt make sure to remember how many great reasons there really are to love this team.
