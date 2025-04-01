Will New Torpedo Bats Impact Diamondbacks-Yankees Series?
The Arizona Diamondbacks find themselves staring down one of the more eye-catching new wrinkles to the 2025 MLB season as they prepare to take on the New York Yankees in a three-game set.
Arizona will travel to New York on Monday, with game one of the series coming Tuesday at 4:05 p.m. Arizona time.
But there's something (somewhat) new about the Yankees' recent success. Through the first three games of 2025, New York poured their offense on the Milwaukee Brewers, scoring an astounding 36 runs in a sweep of their opening series.
The nuance? The "torpedo" bat, used widely by Yankees hitters to open the year.
What is a torpedo bat? Is it legal?
Torpedo bats actually aren't completely brand-new. They haven't been widely utilized across MLB since their initial design, but they began to catch on a bit in the 2024 season - with Yankees hitters experimenting with them in games.
Aaron Leanhardt, New York's minor league hitting coordinator in the 2023 season and and MIT-educated physics professor, had been working on developing a design that would maximize the hitting potential of a regulation bat.
Leanhardt's design resembles a bowling pin or torpedo in shape — hence the terms "torpedo bat" and "bowling-pin bat" used interchangeably to describe them.
"The creation of the bowling pin bat (also known as the torpedo bat) optimizes the most important tool in baseball by redistributing weight from the end of the bat toward the area 6 to 7 inches below its tip, where major league players typically strike the ball," wrote ESPN's Jeff Passan.
While maintaining the required weight limit and amount of wood used, these bats add more substance to the barrel, providing more space for higher-quality potential contact in the most ideal part of the bat, while then tapering off in size towards the very end of the stick.
Simply put, there is "more bat" in the most ideal spot to make contact with the ball.
And it appears to be working so far. In the Yankees' opening series, they belted an MLB-record-tying 15 home runs over three games. Of those 15, nine were hit by players using the new design.
Jazz Chisholm Jr., Anthony Volpe and Austin Wells all collected multiple homers. Cody Bellinger and former Diamondback Paul Goldschmidt each had one apiece.
Aaron Judge has four homers in his first three games, including three in one game on March 28 — but he hasn't been using the torpedo bat — he's just that good of a hitter.
These "new" bats are fully legal, and within MLB's rules — for the time being. As of this writing, nothing has been set in motion to regulate or ban the bat, or punish those using them. That could change, and a rule development might still be on the table, but it appears that torpedo bats might be here to stay — and they're rapidly spreading.
How will this impact the Diamondbacks?
Players across MLB have quickly begun to put in orders for the new bats. In fact, Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson was seen using one against the Diamondbacks in game four of their opening series. Swanson homered off Eduardo Rodríguez — his first of the season — using the new bat.
It's no longer just the Yankees. These bats are popping up on a variety of teams, but New York might feature the highest number of hitters relying on them. Considering Yankee stadium is already a hitter's dream, with a 314-foot distance to the edge of the right-field wall.
That's not to diminish the quality of New York's hitters, and the power present throughout their lineup. But it does put a unique challenge on visiting pitchers. Add torpedo bats to the equation, and even ace Corbin Burnes might find himself a victim of the long ball.
Manager Torey Lovullo is unconcerned, however. He addressed the torpedo bats in his postgame press conference on Sunday.
"As long as it's within the ground rules and Major League Baseball is aware of it, and they're using a bat that has the right measurements and the right dimensions, more power to them," said Lovullo. "It seems to be working really, really well. But we're going cross-country to play our best baseball. This team's hungry and they want to show the world what they can do."
"It makes sense, right? You want more barrel and less handle. Except for me," joked the skipper. "I hit every ball on the handle, so they shouldn't be able to hit it."
Lovullo doesn't think MLB needs to step in and outlaw these bats, and is instead focused on his own club ahead of a tough road trip.
"No. The dimensions are fine. There's a weight category, a length category, and as long as they're doing it, I think we're all good," Lovullo said.
There's little in the way of conclusive evidence that these bats provide a significant advantage, but it certainly does appear that the hitters who do use them have been enjoying more success — and more power — at the plate in the early goings of 2025.
As of now, Lovullo is unaware of any D-backs hitters putting in an order for the new design, but that could quickly become a reality as the league begins to take serious notice.