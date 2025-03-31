Diamondbacks Slugger Wins NL Player of the Week
Arizona Diamondbacks slugging third baseman Eugenio Suárez was awarded National League Player of the Week honors on Monday, following a hot start at the plate for the veteran.
So far in 2025, Suárez is slashing .286/.412/1.143 (yes, that's a 1.143 slugging percentage) with four home runs. All four homers came in the first three contests, including a two-homer night against the Chicago Cubs on Marc 28.
Strangely enough, Suárez has yet to collect a base hit that is not a home run. He's a mere 4-for-14 at the plate, but still boasts 16 total bases. On Friday, he tied D-backs legend Luis Gonzalez as the only player in franchise history to record three homers in the first two games of the season.
Certainly, Suárez's power is something Arizona hopes to maintain throughout the 2025 season. In 2024, the veteran struggled to an OPS in the .500s as late as June 26, before a downpour of both power and average surfaced.
Suárez hit .307/.341/.602, good for a .942 OPS in the second half. He also crushed 20 homers in that span, as he turned a poor season into a 30-homer, 101-RBI season in the span of just a few months.
Down the stretch, Suárez's slugging and good vibes were huge assets to the team in the midst of a race to the Postseason. Though they ultimately fell short, there's hope that the D-backs will be back in the mix for a playoff berth, and another powerful year for their third baseman would certainly aid in that endeavor.
Suárez brings home the first NL Player of the Week award of the 2025 season. Across the aisle, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge won the award for the American League. Judge matched Suárez's home run total with four over his first three games, and is 6-for-11 to open 2025.
Suárez and Judge will face off beginning Tuesday, as the Diamondbacks head to New York to take on MLB's hottest offense in the Yankees. With a shortened home run distance, and plenty of power on both teams, there could be another offensive explosion in the Bronx this week — the D-backs will certainly hope for Suárez to be a part of it once again.