Adrian Del Castillo Hits 1st Career Home Run and Walks Off the Phillies
The Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 on Friday night and were led by the rookie catcher who was making his home debut at Chase Field. Adrian Del Castillo was the engine of the offense and led the team to victory.
Adrian Del Castillo led the scoring of the night off by hitting a bloop RBI single to drive home Corbin Carroll for the first run of the game and to put Arizona up 1-0. This was off of Phillies' ace Zack Wheeler who has been dominant this season.
In the bottom of the 6th inning, after striking out in his second at-bat, Adrian Del Castillo recorded his second hit of the game off of Wheeler. He laced a line drive single into right field.
While he wouldn't score and wound up getting doubled-off by a ground ball by Alek Thomas, it was still a major highlight for the young left-handed hitting rookie catcher to get two hits off of a talented arm like Wheeler.
Then, with the game tied at two in the bottom of the 9th inning, he led it off against All-Star right-handed reliever Jeff Hoffman.
One pitch later, Adrian Del Castillo would be rounding the bases after hitting a mammoth homer to the right field bleachers. It was a no-doubter home run that would've been gone in all 30 parks.
The exit velocity on the hit was 105.9 MPH with a perfect launch angle of 32 degrees and the ball traveled 416 feet to the raucous crowd of 35+ thousand.
No player in Arizona Diamondbacks history has hit a walk-off homer for their first career home run. Adrian Del Castillo is the first one in team history to do that. Mind you, this was just in his second ever MLB game.
It was the D-backs seventh walk-off win this year and brings their record to 64-53 thanks to Adrian Del Castillo.
