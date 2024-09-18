Another Bad Moon Rising for Diamondbacks in Loss to Rockies
The Arizona Diamondbacks played another lackluster game in Colorado, falling to the Rockies for the second night in a row, this time by a score of 8-2. The D-backs' record is now the same as the New York Mets at 83-68. Due to the Tiebreaker the Mets now occupy the second Wild Card spot and the D-backs drop to the third.
Luckily for Arizona the Braves lost, so they'll keep clinging to their two game lead and a shot at a second consecutive Postseason. There are just 11 games left in the regular season, and the D-backs are 4-7 in their last 11 games.
After being held to just two runs in Monday night's 3-2 walk off loss, MLB's top scoring offense once again was not able to get much of anything going. Rockies starter Ryan Feltner came into the game with a 2-10 record and a 4.89 ERA.
He stymied the D-backs offense however, throwing 6.2 innings and allowing just one run on five hits. The D-backs had the leadoff batter on in each of the first four innings, but the only run came on a scratch RBI ground out by Eugenio Suarez in the fourth inning.
In two games at Coors Field, the D-backs have scored just four runs on the last place Rockies pitching staff.
It wasn't just the offense that fell flat however. A misplay on a popup behind first base fell in between Christian Walker, Luis Guillorme, and Corbin Carroll. That bloop double started a two-run second inning against starter Jordan Montgomery.
Montgomery probably pitched a little better than his final line of 4.2 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K. He did also allow a solo homer to Ezequiel Tovar, the second in as many nights by the Rockies shortstop. There were only three balls hit over 100 MPH off Montgomery, however, including Tovar's homer. He generated 17 whiffs on 46 swings, 14 of them on the curveball.
With Scott McGough pitching in the sixth inning Suarez clanked a throw on a stolen base attempt that would have been the third out of the inning. Instead that led to two more runs being scored on a subsequent sacrifice fly and base hit.
Suarez was not charged with an error on the play, but it was one he should have made. He subsequently made an error in the eighth inning as well, leading to an unearned run against Blake Walston.
Pavin Smith had two doubles and a walk, continuing his hot streak. Christian Walker hit a solo homer, his 26th of the year, for the D-backs' second run. But it was far too little too late.
The Diamondbacks will once again attempt to avoid a sweep and salvage a series finale. Eduardo Rodriguez will square off against Austin Gomber for the Rockies. First pitch is 12:10 p.m. Arizona time.