Athletics Make Surprise Change for Series Finale vs Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Athletics for the finale of a three-game set in Sacramento after snapping a six-game losing streak in game two.
They'll have a shot at their first series win since they swept the Cardinals out of the break, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.
Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for the D-backs. The Athletics, however, made a late change to their starter.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5.63 ERA) vs RHP Jack Perkins (2.75 ERA)
Instead of struggling right-hander Luis Severino, the Athletics will turn to 25-year-old righty Jack Perkins, giving him his first chance in the starting rotation.
Perkins has had a successful season thus far in a long relief role, throwing to a 2.75 ERA in 19.2 innings, eight appearances. He's pitched two or more innings in seven of those eight appearances.
He relies mostly on an upper-90s fastball and a hard-breaking sweeper. He also throws a high-velocity cutter and changeup, with a rare curve offering.
The four-seamer has been hammered, hit to a .300 average and .500 slug. The sweeper, however, has been nearly unhittable (.038 average against), while he's only given up one base hit on each of his other three pitches. Granted, it is a small major league sample size.
Meanwhile, Rodriguez was knocked around in his recent start as he attempted to run back his season-best outing on July 22.
Rodriguez gave up five runs in six innings, including two homers against his former club in the Detroit Tigers his last time out.
The high-earning veteran needs to find some kind of consistent rhythm, as Arizona's decimated pitching staff cannot afford many more casualties.
A lengthy, veteran-quality start from the left-hander would go a long way as the D-backs look to climb their way out of their deep slump, though he'll also need some help from his offense.
Diamondbacks vs Athletics Lineup
(Check back later for lineups.)
Diamondbacks vs Athletics Bullpens
The Diamondbacks got six innings out of starter Zac Gallen Saturday, and turned to three relievers to lock down the game.
Andrew Saalfrank, Kendall Graveman and Kevin Ginkel pitched three scoreless innings, allowing just one baserunner collectively.
The Athletics got just 4.1 innings out of their starter, and had to burn four relief arms. Justin Sterner, Ben Bowden Eduarniel Nuñez and Michael Kelly each pitched. Kelly and Sterner are considered high-leverage arms, but newly-appointed closer Sean Newcombe did not pitch.