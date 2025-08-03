D-backs Break Losing Streak Behind Zac Gallen's Solid Outing
The Arizona Diamondbacks snapped a six-game losing streaking Saturday night, defeating the Athletics 7-2 at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento. The offense broke out of a scoring slump, the defense was excellent, and most importantly, Zac Gallen and the bullpen pitched a good game.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen's Good Start
Prior to this outing, manager Torey Lovullo had some frank discussions with Gallen, outlining what he needed to do the rest of the season to reestablish himself as a valuable starting pitcher.
It's been a rough season for Gallen, so much so that the team was unable to trade the soon-to-be free agent for much, if any value. This game was a step in the right direction for veteran right-hander.
Related Content: D-backs GM Gives Blunt Message on Keeping Zac Gallen
While Gallen allowed nine hits, he didn't walk a batter and had three strikeouts. He only retired the side in order in one of his six innings.
But with the exception of a two-out, two-run double by Tyler Soderstrom in the third, Gallen managed to limit the damage.
He did not allow any other runs, on the way to a quality start of six innings and two earned runs. The most important thing was Gallen continued to attack the strike zone even after giving up hits. 66% of his 89 pitches were strikes.
The strong pitching outing was finished off by the bullpen. Andrew Saalfrank, Kendall Graveman, and Kevin Ginkel all pitched a scoreless frame to close out the final three innings.
Diamondbacks Offense Gets Untracked
After scoring just seven runs in their previous seven games, the Diamondbacks' offense finally got going.
Ketel Marte started things off with a solo homer in the first inning. The ball just barely cleared the fence, flying into the Diamondbacks bullpen, but Marte was confident enough to go into his signature pose at the plate as he watched it sail out over the fence. It was his 21st homer of the year.
It was just the tone that the offense needed. Speaking to Todd Walsh of Dbacks TV after the game, Alek Thomas emphasized that point. "I think that's something that we needed, and he's one of the leaders on this team. We've had a bad stretch, but he's the spark plug. When he's doing good, we do good"
After the Athletics grabbed a 2-1 lead in the third inning, the Diamondbacks went back to work on offense in the fifth. Singles by Alek Thomas and Blaze Alexander at the bottom of the order kicked things off. Corbin Carroll walked to load them up and Marte hit an RBI grounder to tie it up 2-2.
Still lacking the big hit with runners in scoring position, it was with a great sense of relief that Lourdes Gurriel Jr. knocked a ground ball single through the hole into left to plate two more runs.
Thomas hit a homer of his own, a 404 foot blast to right field, his seventh of the year. Corbin Carroll homered as well, his 22nd of the year. Adrian Del Castillo chipped in with a sacrfice fly, as the D-backs continued to tack on runs.
The D-backs had seven hits, and drew eight walks, utilizing a patient approach, waiting for the pitch they could hit, and handing off to the next batter.
The defense was on point all game. One of the highlights came in the sixth inning, when Alexander made a diving stop and throw to save a run. Alexander made multiple good plays and strong throws from the hot corner.
Gurriel had a couple of very nice running catches, and Tyler Locklear was solid defensively at first base.
The D-backs' record now stands at 52-59. The series finale and rubber match is Sunday at 1:05 p.m. MST. Eduardo Rodriguez will ace off against right-hander Jack Perkins.