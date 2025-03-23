Brandon Pfaadt Makes Final Push for No. 5 Starter's Job
The Arizona Diamondbacks are wrapping up their Cactus League portion of Spring Training with a split-squad pair of games today. Their Salt River Fields finale today starts at 1:10 p.m. and sees them taking on the San Diego Padres.
Meanwhile, the rest of the team will head to Camelback where they will take on the Chicago White Sox at 1:05 p.m. Ryne Nelson starts for the "B" team there.
These are the last two games of the Diamondbacks' Cactus League schedule before they play two exhibition games at Chase Field on Monday and Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians.
Taking the mound for Arizona against the rival Padres is Brandon Pfaadt. One might remember Pfaadt excelling against the Padres last week when he had seven strikeouts in five innings and set down 12 batters in a row.
Pfaadt has had an excellent Spring thus far with a 3.18 ERA and a 2-0 record over four games and 11.1 innings. While it's a short sample size, when every pitch matters in a competition for the fifth starting spot, Pfaadt has certainly risen to the occasion.
Over those innings, he's given up 12 hits but only four runs. Along with that, he's exhibited excellent command of his pitches and control over the strike zone with just two walks and 13 strikeouts.
Pfaadt is expected to be the leading candidate for the fifth starter's spot due to Ryne Nelson's blow-up outing last weekend and Jordan Montgomery's struggles this Spring along with a delayed start. However, that doesn't mean Pfaadt's guaranteed to get the job.
Regardless of who gets the job, all three pitchers will be of vital importance to the team in 2025 whether they are starting, relieving, or providing depth for when injuries do crop up. The team needs them to stay sharp and ready since their goal is to get back to the playoffs.
Pitching behind Pfaadt will be Joe Mantiply, newly-extended reliever Justin Martinez, Scott McGough, Taylor Rashi, and others.
Facing the D-backs will be Padres' right-hander Logan Gillaspie who is a depth starter. He's 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA over five games, no starts, and 10 innings.
He has struck out seven batters, walked three, given up eight hits, and five runs as he competes to be one of the top names to be called up by the Padres from El Paso.
Lineups
The Diamondbacks have a lot of regulars in the lineup with six likely Opening Day starters set to play. That includes Lourdes Gurriel Jr. who could be the team's new No. 3 hitter and is facing his brother Yuli Gurriel today.
Gabriel Moreno may not have a ton of results through Spring Training but he's a player to keep an eye on at the plate this season. He has been putting a heavy charge into the balls he hits with a lot more power and exit velocity than in years past. The hits will come.
Three young players that could become big parts of the team's future are starting too with Ryan Waldschmidt, Slade Caldwell, and Gavin Conticello. Both Waldschmidt and Caldwell are top-10 prospects that were taken in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft.
They have plenty of potential and it is noticeable to see them be chosen to play with plenty of MLB regulars even though there could've been other players selected.