Can Merrill Kelly Deliver Season Series for D-backs vs Mets?
The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the New York Mets for the final time in the regular season, with an early 12:40 p.m. first pitch at Chase Field.
It's a critical matchup for both clubs. The Mets have gotten off to a strong lead in the NL East with a 23-14 record, but the recent surge of the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies puts pressure on New York to continue maintaining their cushion.
For the D-backs, it's a chance to take the season series over the Mets — a tiebreaker that could become impactful in the NL playoff picture down the stretch. At worst, Arizona has guaranteed a split with New York, as they're 3-2 against them to this point.
Pitching Matchup
RHP Merrill Kelly (4.06 ERA)
Right-hander Merrill Kelly has looked truly dominant on the mound since giving up a career-worst nine runs to the Yankees in his second start. Since then, he's allowed no more than two earned runs in a start, and has tossed three Quality Starts.
He was on track for his fourth, mowing down a tough Phillies lineup his last time out. Unfortunately, he was bit by leg cramping, an issue that continues to recur despite all efforts to maintain hydration and nutrition. He was forced out after just five innings on May 2, the second time he's had to leave a game this season.
But when he has completed starts, he's looked excellent, steadily lowering his ERA with each passing outing. After an excellent seven-inning showing from Zac Gallen on Tuesday, another deep start could go a long way for Arizona's bullpen with the Dodgers arriving on Thursday.
RHP Kodai Senga (1.38 ERA)
The Mets' right-hander has been excellent to open 2025, pitching to a 1.38 ERA over six starts, including three straight scoreless outings between April 7 and April 25. His 2.78 FIP is over double the ERA, but still an excellent number.
The D-backs made Senga work the last time they faced him, forcing the righty out after just four innings of work on May 1. They recorded five hits and three walks, but still only managed to get one run across.
Senga features a tough arsenal, with seven pitches in his toolkit. He throws a mid-90s four-seam, but the main event is a devastating forkball that defies physics, diving deep below the zone without warning. Opposing hitters are hitting .073 against the pitch without an extra-base hit.
Lineup
Arizona's lineup provides little in the way of surprises. Ketel Marte, who is a mere 2-for-15 since his return from injury, will get a day off, as is standard in a return-to-play protocol. Tim Tawa will get the start at second base and bat eighth.
José Herrera will get another start behind the plate. Gabriel Moreno was a late scratch from Tuesday's game. Initially described as a manager's decision, it was later revealed Moreno is dealing with left side tightness. For the time being, no IL stint has been necessary, barring a further negative development.
Herrera has been hot at the plate. He's hit in three straight games, and has back-to-back two-hit games, each with a double. Though he's still batting a mere .200, the D-backs have a 10-3 record in games he's started.
The Mets' lineup remains dangerous, with Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto and Pete Alonso making life tough on D-backs' pitchers at the top of a holistically tough order.
Bullpen Note
Thanks to Gallen's seven-inning performance, Arizona's bullpen was saved from heavy taxation. Shelby Miller tossed a 26-pitch ninth inning however, and could be down for Wednesday's finale. Kevin Ginkel manned the eighth, but only threw 13 pitches.
Ryan Thompson, Jalen Beeks, Juan Morillo and Jose Castillo could all see action, depending on the length of Kelly's start. In the case of disaster, recently-recalled right-hander Cristian Mena will be the long relief option.
With the exception of José Buttó, who threw 39 pitches Tuesday, the Mets' bullpen is entirely rested and ready for high leverage.