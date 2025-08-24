Can the Milkman Deliver Sweep for Diamondbacks?
The Arizona Diamondbacks are a on roll. They have won four in a row, and followed up two thrilling walk-off victories with a 10-1 thrashing of the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. If the D-backs win and complete the sweep, they will tie their season-best fifth win in a row.
Diamondbacks and Reds Pitching Matchup
Brady Singer has historically been very tough on the Diamondbacks. In three prior career starts he's thrown 18 innings, and given up just four runs for a 2.00 ERA. He went five innings and gave up two runs on June 8 in a no-decision.
Current Diamondbacks on the roster present a mixed bag of success against Singer. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Corbin Carroll, Alek Thomas, and Pavin Smith all have multiple hits against the veteran right-hander. But Ketel Marte, Geraldo Perdomo, and Gabriel Moreno are hitless.
Earlier in his career, Singer lived off his low-90's sinker, inducing a well-above-average rate of ground balls. He came into 2025 with a 49.2% ground ball rate. That's fallen to 37.3 in 2025. Despite that his 0.96 HR/9 ratio is the lowest of his career.
Singer has a huge home and road split this year, with a 3.08 ERA and .650 OPS against at home. But his road ERA is 5.55 and OPS against .814. This is odd because his home ballpark is one of the most hitter-friendly in the majors.
Zac Gallen doesn't have great numbers against the Reds over the last six years, but they're not bad, with a 3.48 ERA dating back to 2019. The last time he faced the Reds was that same June 8 game.
Matt McLain ruined a good outing by taking Gallen deep for a two-run homer in the seventh inning. It was the third homer Gallen gave up in that game.
Speaking to Gallen after his most recent start against Colorado, he acknoweldged that he's been bit by the long ball this year every time he makes a mistake. He's given up 26 in 150 innings.
But the current active roster of Cincinnati players have not actually had much success against him, outside of McLain and Jose Trevino. All head to head stats courtesy of Stathead.com.
Gallen has a 3.52 ERA in 23 August innings and the team is 3-1 in his starts this month. That's lowered his season ERA from 5.60 to 5.28. If the D-backs are to get on a run that might actually get them back in the playoff hunt, it will have to include continued improvement from their one-time Ace.
Diamondbacks vs Reds Lineup Info
(Check back later for lineup.)
Diamondbacks and Reds Bullpen
The Reds used seven relievers on Friday, but only had to use two, Zach Maxwell and Brent Suter, on Saturday. Neither of them will be available to Terry Francona, but the rest of the Reds' bullpen, including Emilio Pagan, should be ready to go.
Jalen Beeks opened Saturday's game after throwing an inning on Friday and will be down for this game. Jake Woodford threw four innings, and will be down for at least three to four days. The rest of the D-backs' pen is rested and ready to go.