Can't-Miss Pitching Matchup Revealed for D-backs-Dodgers Opening Day Showdown

The Arizona Diamondbacks know which member of the Los Angeles Dodgers' rotation they'll be facing on March 26. On opening day at Dodger Stadium, they'll come face-to-face with right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto — the newly-crowned ace of the Los Angeles staff.

For the Diamondbacks, as has been known for some time, it will be right-hander Zac Gallen. Gallen will be making his fourth straight opening day start, joining only Randy Johnson and Brandon Webb in collecting that franchise honor.

Diamondbacks-Dodgers Matchup to Feature Gallen, Yamamoto

Yamamoto is coming off an excellent season, pitching to a 2.49 ERA over the course of 30 regular-season starts. As impressive as the ERA itself is, the more critical part was Yamamoto's ability to stay healthy after an injury-shortened 2024.

Yamamoto struck out 201 batters in 173.2 innings in 2025. Questions about his viability and longevity at the MLB level appear to be all but banished, barring any unforeseen troubles in the coming season.

The Diamondbacks have not had much success against the right-hander who owns a career 1.93 ERA over six starts facing Arizona. The D-backs did, however, get to him for five earned runs at the beginning of the 2025 season, crushing two homers in a May 8 matchup.

With that said, opening day is still a time for pitchers to shake off rust. It would not be the biggest shock to get a less-sharp version of Yamamoto in his first start of the season. If that is the case, Arizona cannot waste the opportunity to capitalize.

Gallen, meanwhile, is coming off the worst season of his career. His 4.83 ERA was an uncharacteristically uneven performance, even considering the 3.32 figure he posted following the trade deadline.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning on Feb. 25, 2026, at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a result, Gallen is back on a one-year deal with Arizona, looking to prove 2025 was an anomaly above all else. Gallen has a 3.90 ERA against the Dodgers in 15 career starts. His most recent outing against LA came on August 29, firing six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts.

Gallen is looking to rebound from a less-than-stellar opening day appearance in 2025, though the Dodgers' lineup is certainly not the easiest to embark on that endeavor against.

"It's just an honor, it's humbling," Gallen said. "Four [opening day starts in a row] is crazy, just kind of puts into perspective how long I've been here. It's nice."

"I know there are some people, probably, who think I don't deserve it," he said. "It is what it is. Go out there and have a big year this year and try to have a little bit better results than last opening day."