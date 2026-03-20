Diamondbacks Star Makes Long-Awaited Return to Lineup vs Brewers

Arizona Diamondbacks star second baseman Ketel Marte will make his long-awaited return to the D-backs starting lineup on Friday, as Arizona faces off against the Milwaukee Brewers at Salt River Fields on Friday night.

Friday's game is set for a 6:10 p.m. first pitch (local Arizona time). While initially scheduled to be a 1:10 p.m. day game, the intense heat and record-breaking temperatures sweeping across the state of Arizona forced the D-backs to push it back in hopes of a cooler experience for players and fans alike.

Arizona's lineup features their entire starting infield for the first time since all four players returned from the World Baseball Classic. Marte, alongside Nolan Arenado, Geraldo Perdomo and Carlos Santana will give fans a look at what the opening day infield — barring injury — will be.

Ketel Marte returns to Diamondbacks lineup

The Diamondbacks' full lineup for Friday night's game is as follows:

1 - 2B Ketel Marte

2 - DH Corbin Carroll

3 - SS Geraldo Perdomo

4 - 3B Nolan Arenado

5 - 1B Carlos Santana

6 - CF Alek Thomas

7 - LF Jordan Lawlar

8 - RF Trent Youngblood

9 - C Matt O'Neill

Outside of the starting infield, Corbin Carroll will get another start at DH. Carroll put doubts about his power output following his hamate bone surgery to rest in his most recent game, crushing a 410-foot homer.

Carroll has yet to get into a Cactus League game on defense, but was expected to begin taking outfield reps in backfield games.

Jordan Lawlar will get another start in left field, with Alek Thomas taking his normal position in center. Lawlar dropped a routine fly ball right before making an exceptional leaping catch in his first start at the left field position.

Trent Youngblood is the only young prospect among Arizona's major-league-heavy lineup. Youngblood is 24, and hit .266/.393/.332 for Class-A Visalia in 2025.

Zac Gallen Gets Final Cactus League Start

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning on Feb. 25, 2026, at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It will be the final start of spring training for Zac Gallen before taking the mound on opening day against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gallen will use this final start as a chance to get into as close to a real-game routine as possible.

Arizona's opening day starter gave up three runs on seven hits in his most recent start, but was focusing more on honing his arsenal in that performance. His ERA is 4.05 thus far in spring training, but his fastball velocity has been sitting 94-95 MPH, a notable increase.