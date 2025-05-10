Corbin Burnes Returns to Action for Diamondbacks vs Dodgers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Los Angeles Dodgers for a third time on Saturday, with first pitch at Chase Field set for 5:10 p.m. Right-handed ace Corbin Burnes will make his return to the mound.
The D-backs are 20-19, and were once again bit by a late-inning bullpen meltdown on Friday. They'll get two more chances to split the series with the near-unbeatable Dodgers.
Pitching Matchup
RHP Corbin Burnes (3.58 ERA) vs RHP Dustin May (4.36 ERA)
The D-backs' $210 million ace has had a bumpy ride to this point in the season, and missed his last turn in the rotation due to shoulder inflammation. He took one turn off to recover, but was never placed on the IL.
Both Burnes and the Diamondbacks maintained that it was nothing more than inflammation, and that the righty would be ready to go on Saturday if all went well. So far, it has, and Burnes is the scheduled starter for Saturday night's game.
While he hasn't looked truly dominant, it's not unlikely that this shoulder issue that has been plaguing him was affecting both his location and efficiency in his last several starts. Still, he's steadily lowered his ERA down to 3.58, gritting out three tough Quality Starts in his last four outings despite failing to truly mow down batters the way he has been known to do.
Burnes will need exceptional location, and near-perfect execution to not suffer the same fate as Eduardo Rodríguez, who was blown up by the Dodgers. As elite as Burnes is, disaster can strike the best of the best when facing this LA club.
Meanwhile, the Dodgers have suffered injuries of their own in the rotation, and right-hander Dustin May will get the start for LA. He throws a mid-90s sinker and a sweeper with plenty of break as his primary pitches, but also throws in an occasional four-seam, cutter or changeup.
It's been a mixed bag for May. He's both dominated and been knocked around in the young season. He hasn't struck out many batters, but has an elite 54.2% ground ball rate, and has lived off soft contact — a matchup that could spell trouble for an inconsistent D-backs' offense.
Lineup
If there's one positive from Friday night's meltdown, it's that star second baseman Ketel Marte appears to have found his swing again. Marte homered from both sides of the plate, in the first and eighth innings.
Early- and late-game bookend home runs have been the All-Star's calling card, and he appears to have his timing and power back, as he's now homered three times in two games against the Dodgers.
Arizona's offense exploded for 11 runs Friday, but could see some regression after homering seven times in the past two contests.
Arizona's lineup is mostly the same, but with one notable change. Utility man Tim Tawa will get his first career MLB start in the outfield, playing left in spell of Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who hit a grand slam in Friday's contest.
Tawa has been exclusively a second baseman with the D-backs, but he's played plenty of outfield in his college and minor league career. He played four games in the outfield in Triple-A in 2025, but has played 1,519 innings' worth of outfield in his four years in affilate ball, with a sturdy .989 fielding percentage and just three total errors.
Meanwhile, Arizona will have to find a way to silence LA's MVP trio. Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman can strike, manfiesting disastrous, game-changing results at a moment's notice. It would be unwise to challenge these hitters too strongly, even for some of the best pitchers in the game.
Bullpen Note
The Diamondbacks have recalled Joe Mantiply from Triple-A and optioned Cristian Mena. Lefty Jalen Beeks is likely down after pitching three straight games, so the D-backs opted to bring back a left-hander with a history of success against the Dodgers. Arizona's bullpen remains thinned out and largely ineffective of late, however.
Ryan Thompson and Kevin Ginkel both labored through tough outings Friday, and Shelby Miller also pitched. With a Dodgers lineup full of dangerous lefties, it's likely Mantiply and Jose Castillo both see action. Ryne Nelson will likely serve as the long relief option in case of a short start by Burnes.