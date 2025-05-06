Diamondbacks Ace Confident He'll Make Next Start
Arizona Diamondbacks ace right-hander Corbin Burnes did not make his scheduled start on Monday, as a result of a recent shoulder inflammation issue. He has avoided spending time on the Injured List to this point, but was forced to miss his first start since 2020.
"He's a very strong, tough human being," manager Torey Lovullo said of Burnes. "We devise a plan, and he's following that plan to a T. So, throwing a bullpen tomorrow, getting him up there. He's going to go through a throwing program today, which he did yesterday, and said he felt good enough. And we're continuing with that plan. So, to throw the bullpen tomorrow is what's in play for us."
On Tuesday, Burnes met with members of the media, including Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers to discuss the issue, his return timeline and overall outlook.
The right-hander threw a flat-ground session on Monday, and said he felt good after.
Q: We saw fist bumps out there after you threw [Monday]. Can you tell us about how it went and how it felt?
"It's better, we're doing better. Kind of one of those things that I've been through with the last three starts, it's more about the second half of outings, we weren't near as effective just because some of the inflammation and stuff that would creep up, the fatigue that would creep up in the second half of the game.
"So instead of letting it linger for another month or two, we opted to take the time, get a couple extra days, do what we can to get rid of it. Catch play today went well, it was good. Catch play yesterday was good too. So we're trending in the right direction, everything feels pretty good."
Q: Initially, were you on board with the plan?
"They've been talking about it for the last couple, and I didn't feel like I was at the point that I needed to do it. I'm a guy that likes to pride myself on making my turn every time through, and I've done that for the past five years.
"So personally, it took a lot to miss that one yesterday. But I feel like it was definitely the right move before we got [deep] in the season. Like I said, it's felt good the last couple of days, so I'm trending in the right direction."
Q: Have you pitched through that before?
"It's something that kind of pops up every year in Spring Training. As you're getting built up to that 40, 50, 55 pitch mark. You've just got to work through that general fatigue and buildup that you get through.
"Normally it happens in Spring Training. I didn't get it this year. So I don't know if it was just a delayed effect that we got it. And usually in Spring Training, it takes a week or so to get through with some extra stretching and strengthening."
Q: Are you pretty confident about [starting] Saturday?
"Yeah, as of now, I'll throw a bullpen open tomorrow [May 7] just to check that final box. But yeah, it's been good."
Q: Did you have any doubt about what the MRI would show, or were you pretty confident it was going to be [clean]?
"No, like I said, I've felt it in the past. The fact that I go out there and throw 95 pitches for those last three outings, and still get outs, I knew there wasn't anything bad. It was just one of those things that were just kind of naggy, achy that just wouldn't go away and got worse once you got 60, 65 pitches in."
Q: Did you get a [Cortisone] injection or anything to help it calm down?
"I did, I got an injection. First time I've done it, so I have no idea [how] the whole process of all that goes. But things have been good."
Q: What becomes of your routine on that day in a week when you skip a start?
"I'm in a new territory than I've ever been in the past. Talking to the training staff, talking to the other pitchers that have had it, pitching coaches that have been through it. It was kind of more foreign this last four or five days than the next four or five days going forward.
"A lot of sitting around, not knowing what to do with myself. A lot of just watching baseball on TV, and not something I'm really accustomed to doing, so it's good to be back with the guys."
Q: Pretty much since [2020] you've made every turn, is that right?
"Yeah, outside of a COVID IL in 2021, other than that I haven't missed. ... Kind of one of the things I pride myself on is my health.
"[this is] something that I can worry about at the end of the year, and kind of dig in and see if I prepare differently, and get trained differently in the offseason, whatever it is."
Q: In lieu of the [large] contract and how much the team's depending on you, has it added some extra angst or pressure in this situation for you?
"No, I mean, everyone's here getting paid to go out and do what they can to help the team win. ... Maybe one guy's in here on a one-year deal versus my six-year deal, whatever it is. For me, I go out and I prepare and I do what I can to help the team win.
"Did it suck I didn't get to pitch [Monday]? Yes, but I've got more value to the team skipping a start and making sure I'm healthy for the rest of the year than continuing to push through and have something pop up where we miss two or three months."
Q: Was there a diagnosis, or just inflammation?
"It was inflammation, nothing crazy. Sounds like it's something that happens to a lot of guys at certain points in their career, not sure the reason why, just inflammation. And I think we've had a couple guys that have had in the past from what I've heard, so part of throwing a baseball, I guess."
Q: What is it like for you guys knowing eventually you're gonna get over the hump... [and] be at more full strength?
"Obviously, we've been beat up, especially in our bullpen, to this point in the season. We obviously haven't played our best baseball, but the fact that we're hanging around, we're still above .500. We're on track to eventually get to that point where we're playing our best baseball, and I think we just kind of see it in certain stretches, certain games.
"We're like, 'hey, that's a good baseball team there. ...' So the fact that we've been able to hold our head up this point of the season with the injuries, I think is encouraging when we start playing our best baseball, get everyone healthy, we should be a really good baseball team."