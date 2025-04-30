Corbin Burnes Will Look to Turn the D-backs' Luck vs Mets
The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the New York Mets on Wednesday for game two of a three-game set at Citi Field in Queens, after losing the opener in lopsided fashion by a score of 8-3. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m.
The D-backs have lost three straight series, and if they can't come away with a win on Wednesday, that will extend to four. It won't be an easy task, however, as Arizona is 17-31 against New York since 2017, and 8-18 in Queens in that stretch as well.
Pitching Matchup
RHP Corbin Burnes (4.05 ERA)
With each passing start, the right-handed ace's ERA slowly creeps back down toward a respectable number. But it still just hasn't looked quite right, as he's struggled to collect whiffs and look like his former dominant self.
He hasn't been truly unsuccessful by any means. Burnes has not allowed more than three earned runs in a start since April 6, and two of his last three have been Quality Starts.
But he's had to settle in after rough starts, or on the flipside, has found a trouble inning late after a dominant beginning. In his last start, he punched out eight and cruised through five, but couldn't escape the sixth.
Burnes' trademark cutter has not been the unhittable weapon it's been known as, but he has managed to grit out multiple solid starts despite his struggles. That doesn't mean his bumpy start isn't a concern, but in perspective, even at a reduced level Burnes is still a sturdy arm in the rotation.
With that said, the Mets' lineup has been raking, and any number of aces seem likely to fall victim to their batted ball luck and hot hitters.
RHP Huascar Brazoban (1.56 ERA) / LHP Brandon Waddell (1.54 ERA - AAA)
The Mets will go with an opener in this contest, with righty Huascar Brazoban getting the official start. Brazoban has pitched extremely well in 2025 thus far, throwing to a 1.56 figure over 13 appearances. He features a mid-90s sinker and power changeup as his primary pitches, and provides a blend of whiff and weak contact.
However, his 3.95 FIP and 3.92 xERA suggest he's also benefited from some batted ball luck and good defense, as his Left On Base percentage is an unsustainable 98.8%.
Behind Brazoban will be right-hander Brandon Waddell to pitch the bulk of Wednesday's innings. Waddell has bounced around the minors for much of his career, and even spent three seasons pitching in Korea as a starter.
New York signed him to a minor league deal this offseason. He's pitched to a 1.54 ERA and 3.24 FIP over five starts, but has only gone more than five innings once.
Waddell has generally thrown a lower-90s four-seam and a slider as his primary pitches, and while he isn't a strikeout-heavy arm, he can collect some whiffs. The Diamondbacks have struggled to hit left-handers for the most part, as they're 2-7 against southpaw starters this season.
Lineup
Arizona's lineup is a bit of a change, as the D-backs have struggled to string together hits in recent weeks. Tim Tawa will lead off, and Geraldo Perdomo will get an off day, giving way to Garrett Hampson who starts at shortstop.
Randal Grichuk will get the start at DH in preparation for the left-handed Waddell to pitch most of the Wednesday's innings, and the switch-hitting Jorge Barrosa will take center field duties. Josh Naylor is back at first base after a day off Tuesday.
The D-backs only managed three runs in Tuesday's game, but the offense felt even weaker than that.
The Mets, however, look like the hottest-hitting team in baseball. Despite the obvious, with stars like Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto and Pete Alonso terrorizing opposing teams, they also have a concerning track record against Burnes.
Bullpen Note
Thanks to Ryne Nelson's four scoreless innings of mop-up relief on Tuesday, Arizona's bullpen should be rested. Look for newly-activated righty Kevin Ginkel to get some work in regardless of score, and closer Justin Martinez is likely available.
Martinez has been dealing with a peculiar shoulder fatigue issue, but despite seeing his command and velocity take a dive against the Braves his last time out, he told MLB.com's Steve Gilbert that it was nothing to be concerned about.
"The other day my velo was down a lot, but I don’t think it’s anything to worry about. I just feel like I’ve been working too much on my shoulder and I was probably doing too much work. That’s why maybe I was throwing that velocity there. But it’s nothing to worry about. My arm feels good," Martinez said.
This comes at the same time as the news that lefty A.J. Puk will not require surgery on his injured elbow. He'll still be down at least 2-3 weeks before any real throwing can begin, however.