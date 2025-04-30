Mets Pounce on Eduardo Rodriguez Early, Send Diamondbacks to Defeat
The New York Mets jumped on Eduardo Rodriguez for four runs in the second inning, and never looked back as the Arizona Diamondbacks fell 8-3 at Citi Field Tuesday night.
With the loss the D-backs record falls to 15-14, and have dropped five of their last six games. They're now four games out of first place in the NL West and in fourth place. They're also 4-18 at Citi Field dating back to 2018.
Rodriguez gave up two singles, a double, and a two-run homer to Francisco Lindor in the second inning. Starling Marte hit a two-run homer off the veteran left-hander in a three-run third inning. Not done hammering Rodriguez, Pete Alonso drilled a solo homer in fourth, upping the Mets lead to 8-0 to that point.
Rodriguez final line was 4 IP, 9 H, 8 ER, 1BB, 1K, 3 HR. His record falls to 1-3 and his ERA now stands at 6.06. Signed to a four year, $80 million dollar contract prior to the 2024 season, he made only 10 starts last year due to a lat strain, posting a 5.04 ERA.
In 16 starts now with the Diamondbacks since signing that contract, Rodriguez in 4-7 with a 5.44 ERA over 82.2 innings pitched. It appears that he's headed towards being another in a line of failed, high dollar, veteran left-hander signings that have not worked out for the D-backs in recent years. Madison Bumgarner and Jordan Montgomery are the other two in that group.
The D-backs have allowed an MLB high 48 runs in the first and second innings of games. They've scored 31, thus have a -17 run differential in the first two innings of games. There has been some success coming back later in games, but that has happened less often of late.
Just to hammer home the point that there would be no comeback in this game, the Mets' defense was outstanding in support of starter David Peterson. Alonso made terrific diving stops in each of the first, second, and fifth innings. But it was the third inning that showed just how much this was going to be the Mets' night.
Randal Grichuk hit a 100 MPH ground ball that kicked off third baseman Mark Vientos only to be picked up by Francsico Lindor, who made the throw to first. Center Fielder Tyrone Taylor made an incredible diving catch in the gap to rob Lourdes Gurriel Jr. of extra bases. Eugenio Suarez made the last out of the inning, despite hitting a 112 MPH ground ball that Lindor scooped up to make the play.
The D-backs tried to get back in the game, scoring a run on three hits in the fifth inning, but Tim Tawa ran into an out at third base on a fielders choice, shutting down the rally. Randal Grichuk hit a two-out double in the eighth and scored on Lourdes Gurriel Jr's infield single to plate the D-backs second run.
Arizona pushed across one more run in the ninth, on two singles and an RBI ground out from Jorge Barrosa, who also doubled in the game. They managed eight hits but went just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.
Ryne Nelson, who was the team's best starter over the second half of 2024, came into the game in the fifth to eat innings. He did just that, throwing four scoreless, hitless innings on a season high 69 pitches, 44 for strikes.
It seems only a matter of time until one of the veteran Diamondback starters is going to have to give way to Nelson.
Game two of the series is Wednesday evening, when Zac Gallen will take on the Mets and try to right his leaky ship. Left-hander Brandon Waddell is expected to pitch the bulk of the innings for New York, if not starting. First pitch is 4:10 P.M. MST, 7:10 P.M. EST