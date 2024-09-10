D-backs Back at Chase Field to Take on Postseason Rivals
A rematch of the 2023 World Series is happening tonight at Chase Field as the Arizona Diamondbacks battle the Texas Rangers at 6:40 p.m. local time.
Another rematch of the World Series is taking place on the mound from Game One as Nathan Eovaldi of the Rangers goes against Zac Gallen.
Tonight is also Suns/Mercury night at Chase Field and Hockey night as well. Mercury star Sophie Cunningham and Suns PG Monte Morris will be throwing out the first pitches. Check out all the upcoming events here.
The Rangers have been a team on fire of late with the best record in the American League since August 17th at 14-10, one of just three teams to have a winning record since then in the AL.
They enter the game with basically no shot of making the playoffs with an overall record of 70-74 and sitting six games back of a Wild Card spot.
As for the Diamondbacks, their hopes of clinching the division are likely lost as they sit six games back of the Dodgers. However, at 80-64, they are still 16 games over .500 and holding the second NL Wild Card spot behind the Padres but above the dreaded Atlanta Braves and New York Mets.
The D-backs have to maintain their separation as both of those two teams have the season tiebreaker over Arizona. Arizona is a game ahead of the Mets and two games ahead of the Braves.
Arizona has struggled of late losing three of their last four series and going 4-6 over their last 10 games. They must win tonight and likely sweep the Rangers in this two-game series to regain momentum and get going once again. Truly, every game from here on out is a massive playoff-like game.
Zac Gallen is pitching for Arizona and he's had a very mixed bag of a season with plenty of exciting games but also many games that have fans questioning what is happening with the D-backs ace.
Gallen's overall 3.69 ERA is fine, but since coming back from injury on June 29th, it's 4.15 which is less than ideal from your ace starting pitcher. However, one could say that it's been bad luck because his FIP over those 69.1 innings is 3.35.
Gallen has not given up many home runs, just nine in 127 innings. What has bit him this year is lack of whiffs on his fastball and too many walks. He's walked 47 so far. Last year, he walked in total just 47 batters.
He's walked at least two batters in every start since the beginning of August. However, he's managed to work around them mostly as he's given up one run or fewer in three of those starts. This includes last week's six innings of no-hit baseball against the Giants.
The bright side is that Gallen is starting to strike out more batters. He had eight against the Giants and has 34 in 33.1 innings, a necessary development if Gallen is going to lead the D-backs to the playoffs.
In order for Gallen to beat the Rangers, he will have to continue to locate his fastball and get whiffs on it as he did last week. He must utilize it and get it past the Rangers' bats in order to set up his devastating changeup and knuckle curve. If he does, he could find a lot of success tonight.
Opposing Gallen on the bump is Nathan Eovaldi, the Rangers ace who led the team to their World Series ring last October. Eovaldi's had another strong season atop the Rangers rotation with a 11-7 record, 3.55 ERA, and 3.74 FIP.
He's struck out 144 batters in 147 innings, utilizing his four seam-fastball and split-finger to great effect. Those two pitches have combined for 108 strikeouts and opponents are hitting under .200 against them. However, his cutter has been hit for an average of .314 and D-backs hitters will have to hunt for that pitch
Eovaldi also throws a curveball and slider though much less of the time compared to the other three pitches. Those two pitches have been hit hard and more frequent than his top two pitches.
He's been on a string of good starts of late since August 10th. Over a span of 30 innings, he's given up three runs or fewer with 31 strikeouts a 3.30 ERA and 2.78 FIP, Diamondbacks hitters will have their work cut out for them.
Corey Seager is on the IL for the Rangers and will be unavailable this series against the D-backs, a big coup for Arizona as they avoid facing one of the best players in baseball. However, Adolis Garcia and company are still able to swing the bat quite well.
Meanwhile, Ketel Marte makes his return to the field and starts at second base for the first time since coming back off the IL on Friday.
Christian Walker has been slumping since returning from his injured oblique. He's been struggling with his timing at the plate and has been noticeably slow against fastballs but hopefully making his Chase Field return will be what jumpstarts him. He has just three hits in his 15 at-bats since returning.
Jake McCarthy has continued to hit for a higher average, .273 over his last 14 games, but the power has become non-existent. His only two extra-base hits have been doubles and his OPS during this time is .619. He's struck out 12 times to just one walk, signaling that a slump could be coming soon.
Joc Pederson has been on fire since July 13th, hitting .307 with a 1.074 OPS during that time. He has 31 hits, four doubles, a triple, eight homers, 22 RBI, and 23 walks against just 25 strikeouts in 38 games. Plus, he's been hit by a pitch eight times as he has been on base consistently.
Pavin Smith is back in the lineup fresh off his three-homer night against the Astros on Sunday with eight RBI to lead the D-backs to victory. Since coming back up on August 17th, Smith is hitting .269 with a 1.143 OPS thanks to four homers, 10 RBI, and seven walks against only six strikeouts.
Eugenio Suarez has been on fire since August 13th as he has hit .341 over 23 games with 23 runs, 31 hits, six doubles, nine homers, and 26 RBI. Suarez has been one of the most impactful hitters for the D-backs since the All-Star Break and will look to finish strong. Since July 3, Suárez leads the Majors with 20 home runs and 58 RBI.