D-backs Bounce Back Behind Jordan Montgomery to Beat the Royals 6-2
Jordan Montgomery returned from a knee injury to give the Diamondbacks five solid innings against the Royals, allowing just one run. The offense, keyed by a clutch hit from Gabriel Moreno and a strange home run from Ketel Marte, gave him all the support he needed in a 6-2 victory.
Montgomery had been on the injured list with right knee inflammation since June 29th. Before that, he had some very rough outings, inflating his ERA to 6.44. After some time off to heal, and then a ramp-up period, he finally returned to the rotation just in time to pitch his team back into the victory column after two straight losses.
The offense staked Montgomery to a three-run lead in the top of the first against Royals starter Alec Marsh. Christian Walker hit a bases loaded nobody out sacrifice fly to right that very nearly got over the head of Hunter Renfroe, who leaped to rob extra bases. Two batters later Moreno stroked a clutch line drive single up the middle to score two runs
Montgomery gave one run back in the first when Garrett Hampson singled and was driven in by a double off the bat of Bobby Witt Jr. The speedy Royals shortstop stole third base but was stranded there as Montgomery induced a couple of popups sandwiched around a strikeout of Salvador Perez
That set the tone for Montgomery for the rest of the game, as there was little hard contact after that. A leadoff single in the second was followed by three straight flyouts to centerfield. Renfroe walked with one out in the 4th inning but was picked off trying to steal.
A couple of good diving defensive plays helped out Montgomery in the 5th, one by Ketel Marte and the other by Eugenio Suarez. Montgomery, on a pitch count, was done after five with 67 pitches thrown. He retired 14 of the last 16 batters he faced.
Meanwhile, Ketel Marte ripped a two-run homer in the fifth inning, his 21st of the year. It was a hooking line shot that grazed the foul pole and confused the umpire making the call, who was signaling foul as Marte continued to round the bases. The crew got together and it was ruled a home run.
That upped the lead to 5-1 and the game was never in doubt after that. It was Martes's 21st homer of the year and second in as many nights. Marte went 2-for-3, with a walk, three runs scored, and two RBI. The All-Star second baseman is batting .294 with a .885 OPS.
Speaking after the game to Jody Jackson, Marte said he knew it was a homer and he was just watching to see if it went fair or foul. "When I saw the ball touch the [pole] I started running, I knew it was a homer". He wasn't worried when the umpires didn't signal a homer. "Nah, cuz I saw everything.:"
Bryce Jarvis threw two scoreless innings to bridge the gap to the eighth inning, inducing his bullpen-leading 11th double play along the way. Joe Mantiply, Ryan Thompson, and Kevin Ginkel took it the rest of the way, although Ginkel allowed three hits and a run in the ninth.
The D-backs record is 52-50. The Mets and Padres both won, so they'll remain a game out of the Wild Card behind two teams as the trade deadline draws nearer. The rubber match of the series is tomorrow night at 5:10 P.M. MST, with Ryne Nelson set to face Michael Wacha.