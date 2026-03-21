Diamondbacks Reschedule Game vs Padres Due to Record Heat

The Arizona Diamondbacks have rescheduled another one of their Cactus League first pitch times, as record-breaking heat continues to sweep through the state of Arizona.

Arizona's game against the San Diego Padres on Sunday, March 22, at Peoria Sports Complex, has been pushed back from a 1:10 p.m. first pitch to a 6:10 p.m. first pitch.

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m., and fans who have already purchased tickets do not need to take action — the tickets will update automatically with the proper time.

With triple-digit temperatures surging across the Phoenix area, putting many uncovered Cactus League games into question, the D-backs have added another game to their reschedule list.

Diamondbacks reschedule game against Padres

The list of teams who have pushed their day game start times back in hopes of providing a cooler environment to both players and fans continues to grow. The Diamondbacks, though prepared to the reality of toughing out day-game heat, will still make an adjustment.

"I think management's doing a really nice job of maybe trying to get us out of the heat," manager Torey Lovullo said several days prior to the most recent start time change.

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo during spring training practice at Salt River Fields on March 19, 2026, near Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"What we might do is change our morning routine and get them off the field, have them in and out of cages, on and off the field as fast as possible. And then just conserve and make sure everything's ready for the game and push towards that.

Lovullo also said he had requested extra catcher reinforcements for those extreme-heat days, in order to get his starting catcher and pitchers in and out of games quicker.

"If we have to play day games, we're gonna do it. We're gonna go out there and play in the heat like everybody else will. ... we train in a place where there's the potential for this, so we all know that we gotta deal with it," he said.

The Diamondbacks are certainly used to a certain level of heat, calling Arizona home for so many years. But when temperatures rise well above 110 degrees in the heart of the summer, at least Chase Field provides an enclosed, air-conditioned space.

Salt River Fields, like all other spring training complexes, does not have that same luxury. Teams across the Phoenix area are having to adapt to these temperatures. The previously-recorded earliest date of 100-plus degree weather was on March 26 — nearly a week following Sunday's game.

Cactus League games have been affected at an unprecedented rate. W