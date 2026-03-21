Zac Gallen's Final Spring Training Start Was Concerning

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen did not have a positive outing in his final start of spring training.

Facing a lineup filled with Milwaukee Brewers major-league hitters, Gallen went out for four innings, allowing nine hits, two walks and six earned runs. Most concerning of all, he gave up three home runs — an issue that plagued him persistently throughout his career-worst 4.83 ERA season in 2025.

The Diamondbacks ultimately managed to hold on to win 8-7 following a six-run second inning and an eighth-inning rally.

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen struggles vs Brewers

Gallen did not pick up one strikeout on the night, and only managed to pick up four whiffs on 35 swings. He relied heavily on his four-seam fastball, which fluctuated significantly in velocity.

Though the pitch topped out at 96.6, it began to tail off toward the end of his laborious outing, dropping all the way to 91.7 at its low point.

The ball's velocity worked much more against Gallen, as Milwaukee hitters managed to hit an eye-popping nine batted balls over 100 MPH against the D-backs righty.

Feb 25, 2026; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Spring training results are hardly anything to stress about — except for one factor. Gallen told reporters after his previous outing that he generally intends to use his final Cactus League start as if it was a regular-season game, at least, in terms of pre-game routine.

So, with opening night at Dodger Stadium looming just six days from Friday night's loss to the Brewers, it was somewhat concerning to see Arizona's opening day starter struggle so immensely against MLB-caliber hitting.

Following Gallen's exit, left-hander Philip Abner gave up a run on a pair of doubles. Ryan Thompson and Kevin Ginkel, however, both managed to bounce back from their own concerning recent stretches with a scoreless frame apiece.

Neither of the D-backs' veteran relievers allowed a baserunner — something Thompson had not done since March 8, and something Ginkel had yet to accomplish in spring training. Arizona's bullpen continues to look like a glaring concern.

Bryce Jarvis threw a scoreless eighth inning and right-hander andrew Hoffmann, who is having an exceptional spring, closed down the one-run game with a clean ninth inning.

Diamondbacks offense surges for six-run inning

Arizona's offense put together an impressive six-run inning in the bottom of the second frame.

A lineup featuring all four of the D-backs' starting infielders helped put together three walks, a single, and a triple. Third baseman Nolan Arenado then cleared the bases with a three-run double.

Arenado finished 1-for-3. Jordan Lawlar had two base hits. Matt O'Neill had two hits, including the aforementioned triple. Corbin Carroll had a base hit and walked twice. Ketel Marte went hitless, but scored a run after being hit by a pitch.