D-backs Lose Lifeless Game to Close out Series vs Dodgers
The Arizona Diamondbacks lost the finale of a four-game set against the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 11-6. They close out a dismal homestand with a 2-5 record, and drop to second in the Wild Card standings behind the San Diego Padres.
The Dodgers edge out the season series, taking it by a thin 7-6 margin on the year.
Eduardo Rodriguez ran into trouble early, but escaped the first inning without allowing a run. Unfortunately, his lack of efficiency and some slight location mistakes put the D-backs in a hole early.
Rodriguez allowed three earned runs, but his pitch count rose to 92 (53 strikes) through only four innings. He allowed seven hits and two walks, giving up nine hard-hit balls and only punching out two.
The third inning was the ultimate problem for Rodriguez. He allowed a leadoff double, a one-out single, and a physics-defying three-run blast by Freddie Freeman to left field.
Arizona answered back in the bottom of the third, as they often do. However, they only managed one run on a sacrifice bunt and a pair of groundouts after a leadoff Eugenio Suarez double and a Luis Guillorme walk.
Dodgers right-hander Jack Flaherty operated the rest of his start without too much trouble, as the D-backs went down without much of a fight. Flaherty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing just the one run on five hits and three walks. He struck out seven.
Left-handed former starter Jordan Montgomery relieved Rodriguez in the fifth facing a 3-1 deficit. He pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing one run on a sacrifice fly.
With two outs in the seventh, Montgomery was struck in the right leg by a hard comebacker from Teoscar Hernandez. He exited the contest with trainers and runners on the corners.
Newly-recalled right-hander Slade Cecconi entered and allowed a base hits to Will Smith, eventually sticking Montgomery with three earned runs, helped along by three stolen bases - two by Shohei Ohtani - in the inning.
The D-backs showed some life in the bottom half of the inning, with base hits from Suarez, Luis Guillorme, Corbin Carroll and Randal Grichuk. Carroll extended his on-base streak to an impressive 41 straight games.
Geraldo Perdomo brought Suarez home on a sacrifice fly, before Jake McCarthy chopped a groundout to score Guillorme, but a 6-3 score was the extent of Arizona's rally as Josh Bell stranded Grichuk and Carroll at the corners.
Cecconi allowed five more runs on a Mookie Betts double, and Freeman's second homer of the game allowing LA to put the game on ice. He allowed seven straight to reach in the eighth as the score ballooned to 11-3.
The D-backs made some noise in the eighth and ninth innings. Suarez hit his 23rd homer of the season in the eighth, and a pair of hits from Carroll and Bell in the ninth plated two more runs to make the final score a more respectable 11-6.
Suarez was a bright spot for Arizona, going 3-for-4 with a double and the home run, but the D-backs were outhit 17-12, and allowed eight or more runs for the 30th time this season, an MLB worst.
Arizona will look to rebound as they head to San Francisco to take on the Giants for a three-game set beginning Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. Arizona time.