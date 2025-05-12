Diamondbacks Begin a Battle by the Bay Behind Veteran Starter
The Arizona Diamondbacks are continuing a stretch of divisional battles coming off a series split with the Dodgers. Next up in the schedule is 2025's first duel with the Giants taking place in the bayside Oracle Park.
Roster Moves
Reports surfaced on Monday that the D-backs would be making a move to select #1 prospect Jordan Lawlar, who in MLB Pipeline's recent rankings comes in at #4 across all of baseball. The young infielder has crushed the ball in Triple-A with the Reno Aces and will appear in his second major league stint, and his first since 2023.
Alongside Lawlar, the Diamondbacks also activated Kendall Graveman off of the injured list. Originally signed this winter as a reinforcement to the back end of the bullpen, Graveman has been plagued with back issues and nagging injury.
With a weak bullpen, and a team in desperate need of a spark, these two additions could change the dynamic between the D-backs and Giants in a big way.
Starting Pitching
Merrill Kelly, RHP, 4.09 ERA
The headline of Tuesday's matchup is a veteran duel on the mound. For Arizona it will be the stable force of Merrill Kelly taking the baseball. With a 4.09 ERA on the year, the 36 year old right-hander has faced some challenges, particularily struggling with command early in the year.
Still, things seem to have turned around in a big way. Kelly has pitched a minimum of five innings in each of his last six outings, allowing no more than three runs in any of them. His walk totals have also dropped significantly, handing out no more than one free pass per start in his last five outings.
The D-backs will count on him to hold the Giants at bay, a team which he has a career 3.30 ERA against in 19 outings and 114.2 total innings.
Justin Verlander, RHP, 4.50 ERA
The former Cy Young winner, now in his 20th MLB season is still pitching quality innings. While Verlander isn't quite his former dominant self, with a 4.50 ERA in his first eight starts, he has been keeping the Giants in games.
The 42 year olds last four starts have been solid, going 23.1 innings and allowing only seven runs over that span. The strikeouts have been there too, fanning 18 hitters in those starts.
In his career Verlander is 5-2 with a 3.14 ERA against Arizona, but this is a very different version of both himself, and the D-backs. More recently, Verlander allowed eight runs in just three innings against them in 2024.
Lineups
The Diamondbacks in Monday's lineup have not fared all too well against Verlander. The future Hall of Famer has held every Arizona right-handed hitter he has faced to a .200 batting average or below, and has managed to dominate most lefties he's faced as well.
In eight at-bats, Corbin Carroll has yet to tally a hit against him and has an OPS of .111. MVP finalist Ketel Marte has struggled similarly with only a .125 average in 16 at-bats, and only two D-backs hitters have driven in a run against Verlander.
The biggest damage done against the right-hander was done by Pavin Smith, who in his career has posted a .500 batting average, 2.000 OPS, and 7 RBI against the 42 year old in seven at bats. This of course came in 2024 when he launched two home runs against him on his way to a three home run game.
The only other D-backs hitter with an RBI is Eugenio Suarez, but in 25 at bats he still holds an average of only .160 when facing the veteran starter.
The Giants know what to expect when facing Merrill Kelly and some have found success against him. Most noteably new San Fransisco shortstop Willy Adames has teed off to a .368 average, and a 1.084 OPS with two home runs against him in only 19 at bats.
Mike Yastrzemski who leads off hasn't gotten many hits against Kelly, with only a .225 average in 40 at bats, but boasts an .886 OPS with three home runs while facing him.
The Diamondbacks take on the Giants at 6:45 PM Arizona time in San Francisco. Make sure to stay tuned postgame for continued coverage of the series right here on Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI.