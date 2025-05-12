Diamondbacks Call-Up Top Prospect, Activate Veteran Reliever
The Arizona Diamondbacks have made the following roster moves official on Monday afternoon.
Recalled from Triple-A Reno: INF Jordan Lawlar, Reinstated from 15-day injured list: RHP Kendall Graveman (strained right lumbar)
Designated for assignment: LHP José Castillo, INF Garrett Hampson.
Notably, the 40-man roster is at 38, allowing them two spots to add players in the coming days or weeks as needed.
Lawlar is the team's highest ranked prospect and has been knocking loudly on the door of the major leagues this year with an outstanding run in the Pacific Coast League. He's batting .336/.413/.579, .992 OPS in 173 plate appearances.
Manager Torey Lovullo spoke about Lawlar's defensive vesatility and intended role with the team as a utility player, getting three to four starts a week between second base, shortstop, and third base. That will give Lovullo the flexibility to rest or DH Ketel Marte and Eugenio Suarez, and once in a while Geraldo Perdomo too.
Lawlar was called up late in 2023 to replace Nick Ahmed, but struggled at the plate, batting .129 on four hits in 31 at bats. He was on the Postseason rosters but only appeared in three games, getting two plate appearances. He missed most of 2024 due to thumb and hamstring injuries, garnering just 104 minor league plate appearances.
Graveman was signed to a $1.35 million free agent contract this past offseason after missing all of 2023 due to shoulder surgery. He dealt with lower back soreness in spring training and started the year on the injured list, just now making his way back from a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno.
Graveman was one of the top setup and part-time closer options in the league from 2021 through 2023. Pitching for the Mariners, Astros, and White Sox during that time, he compiled a 2.74 ERA in 186 games. He was 80 for 96 (83.3%) in protecting leads in save situations (56 holds, 24 saves, 16 blown leads).
Graveman's primary pitches are a two-seam sinker and a slider, along with a changeup and occasional four-seamer. The 13 sinkers he threw on his rehab assignment were measured at 95 MPH, compared to 96 MPH when he last pitched in MLB in 2023.
Hampson had been serving in a utility role, but failed to perform. He not only hit just .167, but was only two for three in stolen base attempts and made the final out at third base on a critical base running mistake to lose a game against the Cubs.
Jose Castillo pitched in five games to an 11.37 ERA and committed three balks in one inning on Sunday.