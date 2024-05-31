Diamondbacks Blow Late Lead after Gallen's Start Ends Early
The Diamondbacks lost to the Mets 3-2 at Citi Field. They are now 1-5 in their last six games.
After the D-backs went down in order to begin the game, right-handed ace Zac Gallen left the game after just six pitches in the home half of the inning. The team later relayed that it was a right hamstring strain, the same area that gave Gallen trouble against the Mariners back on April 26th.
After Gallen exited, right-hander Bryce Jarvis finished the first scoreless, despite inheriting a runner and allowing a walk. Left-hander Brandon Hughes took over for him in the second inning and issued a walk to Brett Baty, but retired the side without trouble.
The D-backs then caused some problems for Mets starter Christian Scott. Gabriel Moreno led off the inning with a bloop single, Corbin Carroll walked, and Ketel Marte, who was 0-for-21 prior, laced a double to right field to land a quick 2-0 lead.
Hughes quickly allowed a solo home run to Francisco Lindor, who has frequently been a problem for Arizona. He struck out the next two batters faced, and then turned it over to young flame-throwing right-hander Justin Martinez with two outs in the third.
Martinez immediately issued a walk and a single, but ended the inning with a grounder to shortstop. He then became a somewhat surprising long reliever, as his family watched him pitch in the majors from the stands for the first time.
The right-hander might have struggled a bit with his location, but finished with an impressive three innings of shutout ball, allowing three hits, a walk and two strikeouts. He also forced two double plays--an impressive outing for his onlooking family. He lowers his ERA to 0.48 on the season.
After lefty Joe Mantiply gave up a pinch-hit double to Pete Alonso in the seventh, right-hander Ryan Thompson entered with one out. With Lindor up, Thompson allowed a liner that snuck past Christian Walker, scoring an unearned run and knotting the score at 2-2.
He stranded Lindor at second, but the D-backs became a victim of another blown lead, and the Mets shortstop collected a four-hit night against Arizona.
In the eighth inning, former Diamondback JD Martinez smashed a solo home run to dead center field off Thompson, as the Mets took a 3-2 lead. This was Thompson's first earned run since April 22nd, which raised his season ERA to 1.14.
With the exception of a Pavin Smith double in the fourth, and Eugenio Suarez reaching on an error by Lindor, the D-backs offense wasn't able to get anything going after the third inning.
Christian Walker walked to become the tying run, but Lourdes Gurriel Jr and Pavin Smith made outs on back-to-back pitches, popping both up to the infield. Jake McCarthy grounded out to end it as the D-backs drop their fourth straight game.
They'll be back in action for game two tomorrow at 4:10 PM Arizona time. Lefty Jordan Montgomery will face off against right-hander Luis Severino.